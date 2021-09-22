The 3 fastest-disappearing jobs in the United States over the next decade





Job growth will be slowed over the next 10 years amid a sharp decline in the country’s labor force and an aging population, according to a new analysis from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The United States is expected to create 11.9 million new jobs by 2030, just over half of the 22.6 million jobs created in the 2010s.

And as some companies prepare to triple their payrolls, other industries will slowly begin to disappear. any profession.

The occupations that will experience the greatest decline over the next ten years fall into three categories: office and administrative support, sales and retail, and production. “These three groups make up the core of America’s middle class,” Michael Wolf, head of the Bureau of Labor’s statistics division, told CNBC Make It. “These are not the least skilled professions, but neither are they the most skilled. “

Other rapidly declining jobs are disappearing as more companies embrace automation and adopt productivity-enhancing technologies like robotics and cloud-based software. More than half of the industries expected to suffer the greatest losses are in the manufacturing sector, where international competition and new technologies have reduced jobs.

Office support roles include assistants and secretaries responsible for office work such as responding to emails and filing expense reports. Wolf expects companies to continue to hire fewer secretaries and turn to software for tasks like scheduling meetings. “If you have technology available that can perform the same responsibilities as a secretary with relative ease, it allows higher-level employees to take on some of the tasks that office workers used to perform and reduces the need for them.” , he notes.

The decline in sales and production roles can also be attributed to technology, namely the rise of e-commerce and advanced manufacturing equipment. “More and more people are shopping online, which is really hurting employment in traditional retail,” says Wolf. “With production jobs, we are seeing rapid improvements in manufacturing technology where production continues to increase and factories need fewer workers on the line to coordinate it.”

These losses, he adds, will impact both young and old in the labor market. “Manufacturing has been in decline for a number of years, so these job cuts will affect many older workers nearing retirement,” Wolf said. “But we are seeing a lot more young people working in retail or sales as their first or second job.”

Total employment in the United States is expected to reach 165.4 million over the next 10 years, however, the percentage of the population working or actively seeking employment is expected to increase from 61.7% in 2020 to 60.4% in 2030 This decline, Wolf notes, can be attributed to aging baby boomers but also to an overall decline in labor force participation.

