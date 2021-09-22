UK Prepares Gibraltar No Deal If EU Talks Fail – POLITICO





Click play to hear this article

London The UK is working on a no-deal scenario for Gibraltar in case negotiations with the EU on post-Brexit status fail, the UK secretary said.

Britain’s European region minister Wendy Morton told lawmakers on Wednesday that the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Offices are already working with the Gibraltar government on the outcome of non-negotiations on British overseas territories.

Spain and the UK have reached an agreement in 11 hours to avoid the border between Gibraltar and Spain at the end of 2020. The deal made Gibraltar part of the Schengen passport-free region with the backing of Madrid. The move of the border checkpoint to the port and airport of Gibraltar has paved the way for the removal of the controversial 1.2 km physical barrier separating the two territories.

However, the agreement is not legally binding and should be converted into an international treaty between the EU and the UK, which should be negotiated this year. The committee did not win support from the British government, saying that the draft proxy for these talks, released in July, was inconsistent with the agreement with Spain.

It’s fair to say that the British and Gibraltar governments are working really, really closely on this issue so that the governments of the UK and Gibraltar can come up with a strong plan and be well prepared in all cases, Morton told the European Commission of Inquiry in the House of Representatives. And this includes cases where we are in a no-deal situation.

Madrid and London hoped negotiations between the commission and the UK could begin last summer and be finished by the end of the year. However, talks cannot begin until the leaders of the 27 EU member states have approved the commission’s draft power of attorney.

Morton argued that the draft order undermined Britain’s sovereignty over Gibraltar and could not form the basis for negotiations.

She added that the document ignores the important role of the European Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) performing front-line Schengen checks in Gibraltar and proposes that Spanish officials do this work instead.

Additionally, Madrid would in principle nullify the agreement by issuing visas and residence permits to Gibraltar and giving them the power to make decisions on asylum applications made in Gibraltar and enforce the law on the spot, Morton said.

The UK Minister argued that the Commission is proposing a full-scale application of EU law, as well as a governance framework that is completely disproportionate to small goods flowing between Gibraltar and the EU. She pointed to the 2020 figure, where the EU exported 3.8 billion goods to Gibraltar, while Rock exported 160 million goods to the EU.

However, Morton declined to comment on whether the UK would refuse to participate in negotiations with the EU if the commission’s powers were not changed.

Want more analysis from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is a premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to trade, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro provides the real-time intelligence, deep insights and breaking news you need to stay ahead. e-mail [email protected] Request a free trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-prepares-no-deal-scenario-for-gibraltar-in-case-talks-with-eu-fail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos