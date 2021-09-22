US congressional negotiations on police reforms fail





WASHINGTON, Sept.22 (Reuters) – Negotiations in the United States to tighten policing practices after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 have collapsed, Democratic Senator Cory Booker said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden accused Republicans of this failure.

The end of negotiations in Congress, at least for now, marked a setback for the Democratic president, who campaigned on the need for police reforms.

Calling Floyd’s murder “a stain on the soul of America,” Biden in a statement raised hopes for the signing of a comprehensive police reform bill and said he would consider developing more. further executive actions on the issue.

“Sadly, Senate Republicans rejected passage of modest reforms, which even the previous president had supported, while refusing to take action on key issues that many law enforcement officials were willing to address.” Biden said, referring to his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

Among the issues discussed by lawmakers were changes to “qualified immunity” which protects police officers from certain lawsuits accusing them of using excessive force, as well as the prohibition of the type of strangulation and other restrictions. on those arrested which resulted in death.

“It was clear at this bargaining table right now that we were not making progress,” after nine months of meetings, Booker said.

“In fact, recent interactions with the paper have shown me that we are moving away from it,” Booker told reporters.

In a statement, Republican Senator Tim Scott accused Democrats of reverting to “a partisan approach to scoring political points.” Scott said the two sides have reached agreements banning strangulations, limiting the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement and increasing mental health resources.

In April, Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, a death that sparked protests across the United States and gave new impetus to police reform efforts in Washington to eradicate systemic racism.

Floyd, a black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Supporters of reform encouraged Biden to use his executive powers to effect change.

One of the congressional negotiators, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, pointed to such action this month placing strict limits on when federal agents can use chokes and “no-hit warrants.” But these will not apply to local police departments.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Heather Timmons Editing by David Gregorio and Will Dunham

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-are-refusing-back-police-reforms-trump-supported-white-house-2021-09-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos