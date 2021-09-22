Major commitments from China and the United States





Climate action dominated the diplomatic showdown at the United Nations General Assembly session this week.

On the first day, Tuesday, came significant new commitments from the United States and China, rivals on the world stage and also from the two largest economies and the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases which in many cases. regards, hold the keys to master warm-up.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad. This is the key because China is the biggest funder of coal projects in the world. President Biden has said he will seek congressional support to increase climate assistance to developing countries, to $ 11.4 billion a year by 2024. This is key due to growing anger over the failure of the rich world to meet its commitment to provide $ 100 billion a year to help the poorest. countries are tackling climate change.

Both commitments are important ahead of the UN climate talks in Scotland in November. The United States is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history. China currently produces the largest share of emissions.

But both commitments have their limits.

China, the world’s coal juggernaut, has said nothing about slowing or stopping the construction of coal-fired power plants in its country.

As for the announcement of climate aid from the United States, it is not certain that the White House can obtain the blessings of Congress to appropriate this new money. Even if so, advocacy groups said the amount was far less than the Americas’ fair share.

Quote: The United States is still sorely lacking what it owes and this needs to be increased urgently, Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa advocacy group, said in an emailed statement. As the world’s historical and current primary polluter, the United States is responsible for the climate crisis, which is destroying lives and livelihoods around the world.

The Democrat who could upset Bidens’ climate plans

Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia has close political and financial ties to the fossil fuel industry. And, as head of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, he also has the power to rewrite President Bidens’ climate legislation.

It seems he is preparing to do so.

President Biden wants $ 3.5 trillion budget bill to Congress to include aggressive climate measures that would force utilities to stop burning fossil fuels and switch to wind, solar or nuclear power, sources energy that do not emit the greenhouse gases that heat the planet.

But Manchin, whose state ranks second for coal production and seventh for natural gas, and who owns lucrative shares in a coal brokerage firm, is preparing to draft the climate part of the project. budget law in a way that would keep natural gas flowing to power plants, according to people familiar with his thinking.

You can read the full story here.

Quote: The proposals Manchin assessed would keep fossil fuels a major engine of the economy longer than the climate can handle, said Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences at Princeton.

Comedy for the climate week. Seriously.

You probably don’t think of climate change as a comedic goldmine, but a group of seven late-night shows tackle the topic on Wednesday night anyway. Can’t save them all? No problem. Get Thursday morning highlights on the Timess Best of Late Night page.

Our series of virtual events continues

Also on Thursday, join the latest episode in our series of virtual events, Netting Zero. This panel, along with Brad Plumer, a Times climate reporter, and other experts will examine international freight and possible solutions to reduce emissions from the industry. You can register here.

A new face on Team Climate

Good news: Cara Buckley, a Times correspondent who was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018, is taking on a new role as climate journalist. Cara will focus on how people around the world live on a warming planet, watching scientists, entrepreneurs, policy makers and visionaries doing extraordinary work to address the climate challenge.

A first: federal rules on the dangers of heat in the workplace

The Biden administration opens effort through federal agencies to combat the health impacts of extreme temperatures, including the first-ever federal rule governing heat exposure, as part of growing recognition of the dangers posed by global warming.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Ministry of Labor, will draft the new heat exposure rule, aimed at protecting workers in sectors such as agriculture, construction and construction. delivery services. It will also cover workers in warehouses, factories and kitchens.

Experts said the new rules, which could include requirements that certain types of outdoor work cease when the heat index exceeds a certain level, were long overdue, but could come at costs for the industry.

Why it’s important: According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one killer of weather conditions.

Also important this week: And finally: The invisible impact of fires: No more greenhouse gases

Forest fires produce more than smoke. Like just about anything that burns, trees and other plants release carbon dioxide that traps heat when they catch fire. And, as I wrote this week, they can release a lot: The forest fires in California from June to August released more than 75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to European climate researchers.

But how much does this contribute to global warming? On the one hand, this amount is paltry compared to the more than 30 billion tonnes of gas emitted each year by the combustion of fossil fuels for energy. And forests grow back after a fire, with new trees extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to build their tissues. Over decades, this can make up for most or all of the carbon dioxide released in the fire.

So maybe the impact of forest fires on warming is minimal. But there is a caveat: As the frequency of forest fires increases, the chances increase that a once burnt forest will burn again before it has fully recovered. This means that it will take longer (one study suggests more than a century longer) for the forest to remove as much carbon dioxide as was released by the burning. Thus, the excess stays longer in the atmosphere, where it contributes to warming.

