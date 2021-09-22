AI systems cannot be named as inventors under patents, UK court rules.





artificial intelligence update

A London court has ruled that artificial intelligence systems cannot be named inventors in a UK patent application because they are not humans.

U.S.-based AI expert Stephen Thaler, the inventor of a food container that can change shape, has filed a legal challenge with the British Patent and Trademark Office (IPO) after refusing two patent applications named Dabus, an artificial intelligence (AI) machine. I did. and flashing lights.

The patent application was filed by Thaler in a UK IPO in 2018, stating that the invention was the work of Dabus, an artificial neural network. In response to a box that should indicate how Thaler is entitled to a patent, he wrote, “In the ownership of the creativity machine Dabus.”

Legal action was taken after the IPO rejected an application that restricted inventions to “natural persons” and identified persons as inventors under the UK Patents Act 1977.

The Court of Appeals, by a majority of two judges, found that the IPO was correct in rejecting the application for one. Because Dabus (short for “Device for Autonomous Bootstrap of Integrated Emotion”) is not human.

Court of Appeal Judge Richard Arnold found that the IPO was correct that the IPO found Dabus “not qualified to be an ‘inventor’ within the meaning of the 1977 Act because he was not a person”. A second judge, Justice Elisabeth Laing, also concluded: “Only people have rights. Machines cannot.”

Thaler’s lawsuit is that Thaler and his colleagues, including Professor Ryan Abbott of Surrey University, allow artificial intelligence systems to invent and the owner of such a system obtain a patent for the invention.

The project made it clear that AI machines are not just about owning their own patents, but rather that AI owners are advocating for holding patents for all AI-generated inventions.

So far, it has been somewhat successful. An Australian federal court ruled in July that Dabus could be an inventor for the purposes of Australian law, and in South Africa, the project has successfully obtained a patent listing Dabus as an inventor.

Lawyers point out that this case is important and that there is a division among the judges of the Court of Appeal.

Robert Jehan, a partner at law firm Williams Powell, who represented Thaler, said AI-generated inventions would be deterred from investing in such technologies in the UK if they were not protected by a patent system.

“It will also tempt the owners of such inventions to keep them secret. This will not help disseminate new ideas that are very important to support technological development,” he said.

“This case raises important philosophical questions and represents the need to modernize patent law to address AI inventions,” said Giles Parsons, partner at law firm Browne Jacobson. “The Patent Act was designed for inventions of the First and Second Industrial Revolutions. We are not responding properly to the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution,” he said.

