US appeals court overturns ruling allowing firearms sale to people under 21





Guns are on display after a gun buy-back event hosted by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in the Queens neighborhood of New York, the United States, on June 12, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

September 22 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dismissed its recent ruling that a federal ban on gun dealers from selling firearms to young adults under the age of 21 was unconstitutional, ruling that the case was now moot as both complainants have reached that age.

A panel of the United States’ 4th Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Va., Rendered the 2-1 decision on July 13, written by circuit judge Julius Richardson. But Richardson said it was now in the public interest to overturn the ruling, paving the way for further litigation over the matter.

Richardson also said the public and the legal community would benefit because “the exchange of ideas between the panel and the dissent will remain available as a source of persuasion.”

The contested federal measures ban handgun sales to people between the ages of 18 and 20.

In the July ruling, the majority of the panel said people as young as 18 have the right to own guns under the Second Amendment guarantee of the U.S. Constitution of the right to keep and bear guns.

He also said that young adults could not be relegated to “second-class status” despite “significant interest in reducing crime and violence”.

One plaintiff turned 21 before the court ruled, and the second turned 21 on July 25 before the court issued a warrant in the case. Both had tried in vain to buy firearms in Virginia when they were younger.

“These young men and women are disappointed that the system continues to deny them equal access to fundamental freedoms simply because of their youth” and because the litigation has taken too long, their lawyer Elliott Harding said in an email. .

Last month, President Joe Biden’s administration asked the entire 4th Circuit to reconsider the panel’s decision. This request is now also not applicable.

Judge James Wynn, who strongly opposed the original ruling, said on Wednesday the overturned ruling now had “no legal value” and its persuasive value “could not be more than the value of newspaper editorials.” .

The United States Supreme Court is due to hear arguments on Nov. 3 in a separate case testing the constitutionality of a New York law restricting the ability of people to carry guns outside their homes.

A decision is expected by the end of June. The case could generate the first major Second Amendment court ruling since 2010.

The case is Hirschfeld et al v Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco & Explosives et al, 4th US Court of Appeals, No. 19-2250.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

