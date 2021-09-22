Can Boris Johnson expect a UK-US trade deal to go ahead? | Boris Johnson





Why does Boris Johnson want a trade deal with the US?

Three reasons. First, the UK exports more to the US than any other country. Add up more EU countries, but last year nearly 15% of UK goods exports went to the US. The US is also the UK’s number one exporter of services.

Second, the pandemic has severely affected trade flows between the two countries, and trade agreements are seen as a way to stimulate growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, goods exports to the U.S. fell from $61 billion in 2019 to $46 billion in 2020, while U.S. exports to the UK fell from 46 billion to 37 billion.

Finally, the ability to sign new trade deals has been a key part of Brexit’s vacation case, and the Prime Minister wants to show that he can perform in the biggest markets.

So, why was the meeting halted?

Negotiations between the two countries officially began in May 2020, and there were five talks while Donald Trump was at the White House. But since Joe Biden became president in January, there have been no follow-up meetings between the chief negotiators. That has to do in part with the time it took to get the new administration up and running, and partly because Biden doesn’t rank the US-British deal as his top priority. The fact that Johnson was so close to Trump didn’t make it any easier for Britain to get Americans back to the table.

How long does it take to make a trade?

There was hope that talks would be over by the end of the Brexit transition at the end of last year, but this has always been unrealistic. Trade deals are complex and it can take years for both sides to be satisfied with the outcome. If an agreement can be reached by the next presidential election at the end of 2024, it can be seen as rapid progress.

Why?

What Britain wants from a trade deal is relatively incontrovertible. Easier access to financial services, for example lower tariffs on high-end UK exports like scotch whiskey and cashmere. But the US is demanding concessions in return, and Washington’s desire for US companies to access UK healthcare and US agricultural markets is extremely politically difficult for Johnson. The UK has argued that the NHS is not for sale and will not lower food standards, which is a major barrier to progress in negotiations.

Are there alternatives to US-UK trading?

Yes. Several possible options are being considered, including tariff cuts on certain goods and deals that cover specific sectors such as digital. The British government is exploring the possibility of negotiating with individual states in the United States such as California, and is pushing to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). CPTPP is a free trade agreement between 11 countries in the Pacific Rim (Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam). The United States has not joined the CPTPP, but the United Kingdom sees a possibility.

What about the UK joining the US, Mexico and Canada trade agreements?

This is a real skate. It is unlikely that the UK will join the USMCA from the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). This agreement is limited to three member states and has no accession provisions for other countries.

