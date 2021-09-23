JP Morgan tightens digital pressure on UK banks





UK Bank Update

When is the startup’s balance sheet at $3 trillion? JP Morgan Chase.

The emergence of this agile digital neobank and behemoth of the global banking world on the UK market has raised expectations for a retail bank that is already grappling with lower interest rates, higher savings rates and less borrowing.

Traditional high-end banks, on the one hand, appear to be caught between fast-growing and high-value fintech startups and well-funded global competition. But the pinch of this digital vice may not be felt at its most obvious.

Inertia is a retail bank’s best friend. Conversion remains at a very low level despite efforts to shake up the current account market, the gateway drug to losses in retail financial services. Michael Harding of Oliver Wyman said, “The majority of NeoBank customers are still secondary accounts with primary accounts held by traditional banks, and traditional banks are used to differentiate contender players. It matched a lot of account functions,” he said.

A cheap and easy copy of a new gadget or feature helped maintain an account that could be kicked out. Fintech competitors can enter more lucrative areas such as small business banking. According to Citi, Revolut added 24 new retail or business products in 2020. However, the path from excessive launch schedules to profitability is unclear to many.

Chase is a more patient beast. The fact that US banks did not (openly) have a customer target in UK ventures, and their intention to use it as a model for other international markets, suggests that they are focused on converting account openings into profitable users of multiple products. It is to acquire a secondary account with low traction. It should definitely be an indicator of success.

Nevertheless, the problems of the incumbent are also part of the appeal for Chase to start from scratch.

According to Lloyds Bank, the UK has made five years of progress in terms of digital engagement in 2020. According to UK Finance, ATM withdrawals fell 39% while the use of cash in transactions was down 17%, much faster and faster than predicted two years ago. Online banking service use grew fastest among those aged 45 and over during the pandemic, and according to McKinsey, there is now no significant difference in willingness to use digital banking services between age groups.

For banks built for face-to-face environments, this means a familiar headache: cost. According to Oliver Wyman, the UK’s largest bank’s operating costs per customer have remained high at around £200 over the past decade. Neobanks of the size are working at a tenth of that (albeit with lower revenue per customer).

Part of the problem will be real estate, and accelerating branch closures is drawing increasing political and regulatory attention as the battle for the “last city” clause is imminent. This could rekindle the debate over state support for cash distribution, as suggested in the 2019 Future of Finance report issued for the Bank of England.

But it will also mean looking at legacy computer systems and the people required to run them. One banking expert argued that incumbent digital startups like NatWest’s Bó were always shut down because they couldn’t work. Behavior is converging to market norms.

It’s useless if a huge number of customers and a huge amount of data are split into legacy departments and run manually using ancient technology. And survey evidence shows that investors who are largely skeptical of investing in this space see a much wider range of ways to eliminate costs through digital spending than by increasing returns with the latest quirky offers.

The digital challenge is as much on the inside as it is on the outside.

