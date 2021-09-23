As US eases travel restrictions, foreign investment in US real estate set to return





The hot housing market across the country exists despite a massive reduction in foreign investment during the pandemic. Easing travel restrictions could rekindle foreigners’ interest in US real estate, pushing house prices even higher in some markets.

On Monday, the White House announced that it will begin allowing international travelers to come to the United States if they can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. departure. Since the start of the pandemic, travel restrictions have remained in place, barring entry to most international travelers from areas of the world with high levels of COVID transmission.

These travel bans have not only hurt the hospitality industry, they have also resulted in a significant drop in international investment in US real estate. International buyers bought just 107,000 residential properties in the United States between April 2020 and March 2021, a decrease of 31% from the previous year, according to data released in July by the National Association of Realtors. It represented the lowest level of foreign investment in a decade.

“There has been a 31% decrease in the number of homes purchased by foreign investors during the COVID-19 pandemic. ”

The slowdown was particularly marked among major buyers of US real estate. China, Canada and Mexico consistently rank among the top five buyers of US homes and condos, but the dollar volume of investments from those countries has fallen by 50% or more this year.

We have seen in major markets a huge drop in foreign investment mainly due to travel restrictions and apart from travel restrictions the lack of consular offices and embassies are opening up to issue visas, said Edward Mermelstein, founder of One and Only Holdings, a New York-based advisory firm for high net worth investors.

The psychological problem facing international investors

Even before the closures and social distancing began in the United States, real estate agents were reporting a slowdown in interest from foreign buyers. While international travel quickly became difficult amid the onset of the pandemic, buyers were less inclined to spend their money on US real estate.

They are used to touching and feeling their investments because for them the United States is their safety net, Mermelstein said of foreign investors. For them not being able to watch and experience everything they put their money into is a psychological problem.

While some Americans have chosen to buy homes virtually during the pandemic, in many cases relying on video tours and 3D technology to get a feel for how the property will look, there is not had the same degree of adoption of these methods by international buyers. During the pandemic, international buyers may have become even more hesitant to take this route.

“They are used to touching and feeling their investments.”

Edward Mermelstein, founder of One and Only Holdings

For Auction.com, an online platform for foreclosures and listings of bank-owned homes, the share of purchases made by foreign buyers fell from 12% in the first quarter of 2020 to 8% in 2021. One part of the demand gap The departure of some foreign investors has been filled by demand from out-of-state buyers, said Daren Blomquist, vice president of market economics at Auction. com.

But even with this week’s announcement of easing travel restrictions, it may be some time before foreign investment really picks up. Part of the problem is vaccine requirements: if the United States requires international visitors to be treated with FDA-approved vaccines, it could prevent many trips from countries that have invested in it. other vaccines such as China and Russia.

We are going to exclude much of the world outside of Europe, Mermelstein said. I think we were going to see a continued lag, especially from emerging markets.

Some markets are poised to benefit more from international investment

The more expensive coastal markets tend to attract the most attention from international investors, according to real estate experts.

For the past 13 years, Florida has been the top destination for foreign buyers, accounting for 21% of international purchases. In 2021, California came in second with 16%, followed by Texas (9%) and Arizona (5%), followed closely by New Jersey and New York with 4%.

Where foreign money is flowing now that travel is easier, house prices will likely increase.

The travel ban likely helped ease demand from foreign buyers for US real estate, but it did little to slow the rapid rebound in the US real estate market in the second half of 2020 and so far. in 2021, said Blomquist. Adding demand from foreign buyers into the mix will likely only add more fuel to the already hot housing market fire.

At the city level, metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and New York attract tons of foreign dollars, due to the strength of real estate values ​​in these markets. But Blomquist argued that housing market dynamics in the era of the pandemic mean that foreign investors can shift their attention away from major metropolitan areas.

I would not be surprised to see the investment thesis of foreign investors move to more affordable and less dense domestic housing markets given the pandemic accelerated transition to these types of markets and away from more expensive housing markets. and denser on the coasts, he said. .

Will the Evergrande crisis propel foreign investment in the United States?

Another issue overseas, but not related to overseas travel: Chinese real estate giant Evergrande 3333, -0.44%, has garnered considerable attention over the past week after hiring financial advisers , analysts having expressed their concerns about a possible default.

Fears that Evergrandes’ financial woes could turn into a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis caused the stock market to fall earlier this week. There are also reports that indicate that the Chinese government may decide to divide Evergrande into several entities in light of its problems.

The situation was a reminder of the main reason international investors continue to pump money into the US real estate market, Mermelstein said.

While China has seen explosive growth over the past decade and more, Mermelstein said, the security of the United States is a very difficult thing to dispute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/as-u-s-eases-travel-restrictions-foreign-investment-in-u-s-real-estate-is-set-for-a-comeback-11632328868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos