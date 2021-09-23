WorldSkills UK Unveils New Center of Excellence Provider





Six universities and two independent providers were selected in the UK.

Six universities and two independent providers were selected in the UK.

The first private training provider to participate in the WorldSkills UK Center of Excellence program has been nominated.

London-based Firebrand Training and Kent-based JTL are included in the second wave of the project, along with 15 universities, and staff will receive 60 hours of training in the skills used to train WorldSkills UK competitors.

Ben Hansford, Managing Director of Firebrands Apprenticeship Programme, said being part of this center reinforces our commitment to re-educating the UK through their area of ​​expertise, digital competencies.

We look forward to working towards our vision of building on the already highly acclaimed teaching methods and bridging the growing digital skills gap.

Independent and employer providers were invited to apply to the Center of Excellence for the first time when the second round of applications opened in June.

The 15 universities chosen along with 2 private universities are made up of a consortium of 6 English Universities, 1 Scottish University, 2 Welsh Universities and 6 Northern Irish Universities (see table below).

When the program started last year, 20 colleges were selected to be taught by high-performance technical coaches who train WorldSkills UK competitors.

Liam Sammon, Director of Learning and Innovation at JTL, said it was an honor to be selected.

Our five tutors work directly with their assigned WorldSkills UK High Performance Coach to equip them with the knowledge and skills to support their fellow teachers, embedding excellence into teaching and enhancing learners through a range of skills, practices and methods. experience.

Universities passionate about choice

English colleges to be chosen in this second wave include Weston College, Oldham College, Blackpool, and Fylde College.

Paul Phillips

Westons Principal Paul Philips said the prestigious skills advancement opportunities the center offers its employees mean that learners can learn the best way to prepare them for success in the world of work.

The center was established last year by WorldSkills UK and has served 1.5 million people from NCFE awarding organizations.

A digital masterclass offering sessions with training managers from other countries was also launched as part of a three-year pilot project.

Alun Francis, Principal of Oldham Colleges, is proud to have his university join this second wave and says it is another important step in our work to deliver world-class technology.

This center enables our staff to arm the next generation of talent to the highest standards and to share their newly discovered skills with colleagues and learners in all courses and industries.

Philip Grant, Blackpools’ 16-19 Regulatory Officer, said he was delighted to receive a world-class technology advancement after being selected for the Elite Center of Excellence.

This will help to amplify the quality and delivery of our technical and professional training, and we will be able to pass on the expertise and knowledge gained by sharing international best practices directly to our students.

WorldSkills UKNeil Bentley-Gockmann says the Center of Excellence has oversubscribed enormously.

WorldSkills UKs Chief Executive Officer Neil Bentley-Gockmann said the Center of Excellence program is going through gear as it turns out to have received a huge number of applications.

This new wave of center participants means we are now supporting young people across the UK.

WorldSkills UK Center of Excellence Second Wave Blackpool and Fylde CollegeCity of Glasgow CollegeColeg CambriaFirebrand Training (London)Gower College (Swansea)JTLNew College Durham Northern Ireland Consortium of 6 CollegesOldham CollegeSolihull College and University CenterWaltham Forest CollegeWeston College

