Explanation: Here’s what we know about how the US will lift travel restrictions





Passengers line up at LAX airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, United States on May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, Sept.22 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ease travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in early November that have barred people from much of the world from entering states United from early 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must still issue a formal order that will provide details of the new rules and when they start.

Here is an overview of the United States travel restriction policy.

WHO CAN TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES?

– United States to lift travel restrictions in 33 countries, including China, India, Brazil, Iran, South Africa and most of Europe for travelers fully vaccinated against COVID -19 which were imposed from the beginning of 2020.

– Travelers will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of leaving for the United States.

– Until the new rules come into effect, most foreign nationals who have stayed in the 33 countries for 14 days prior to departure cannot travel to the United States.

– Foreign nationals of all countries, with a few exceptions, will need to be vaccinated to travel to the United States by air.

– The CDC has yet to say whether foreign nationals who have recently had COVID-19 and are currently not eligible to be vaccinated will be allowed to travel to the United States.

WHAT VACCINES WILL BE ACCEPTED?

– It is unclear which vaccines the CDC will accept beyond the three already authorized in the United States – those from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – or what proof needs to be presented. The Biden administration told airlines on Tuesday it was still deciding which vaccines would be accepted.

– The CDC pointed to its earlier guidelines when asked by Reuters what vaccines it would accept. “The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated with all vaccines authorized or approved by the FDA and all vaccines that (the World Health Organization) have authorized,” said spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund.

WHAT ROLES WILL THE AIRLINES PLAY?

– It is expected that travelers will be required to sign a form attesting to their vaccination and airlines will check passenger documents to certify compliance with vaccine rules.

– Airlines are currently checking evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before travelers depart.

– The CDC will also issue new contact tracing rules ahead of the lifting of restrictions that will require international passengers to provide contact details via email and phone so that public health authorities can reach them if necessary, including they are sitting near a person who tested positive for COVID -19.

WHAT HAPPENS TO UNVACCINED AMERICAN TRAVELERS?

– Americans traveling from abroad who are not vaccinated will face stricter rules than those who are vaccinated, including the need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel and proof purchase of a viral test to be performed after arrival. Americans who have been vaccinated must show proof of a negative test within three days of returning to the United States.

– Exceptions to vaccine requirements include children who are not yet eligible for vaccines.

– The Biden administration expects humanitarian exemptions to be granted to some foreign nationals who agree to be vaccinated upon arrival in the United States, according to a White House official and a document seen by Reuters. The Biden administration expects these exemptions to be very limited.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

