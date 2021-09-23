Liz Truss visits Mexico to urge the UK to join an 11-member international trade agreement | world news





Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Mexico to help Britain join an international trade agreement.

It comes as the prime minister acknowledges that no deal with the United States will be reached after a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reduced the possibility of an impending trade deal between the two countries earlier this week, saying President Biden had “a lot of fish to fry”.

Image: New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will now push the country to support Britain’s accession to international trade agreements.

The newly appointed Truss will visit Mexico at the UN General Assembly in New York to focus on a comprehensive and progressive agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and discuss plans to develop a new and updated agreement between the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom. is. Mexico.

She is also set to officially open a new embassy in Mexico City after the 2017 earthquake destroyed the previous embassy.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement between 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore.

The UK applied for accession to the agreement in February, and this measure was announced on the anniversary of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU).

Joining the CPTPP will reduce tariffs on trade with group members, which were worth £111 billion last year, the Ministry of International Trade said.

“The close relationship with Mexico is a key part of our plan to strengthen economic, security and diplomatic relations with like-minded allies who share our beliefs in free enterprise and free trade,” Truss said.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi met in the Capitol for a very long handshake.

“For example, our trade agreement with Mexico will pave the way for us to join the CPTPP, one of the largest free trade areas in the world.

“Our relationship with Mexico has tremendous potential. It will open up vast new opportunities for business, support jobs across the UK and help us play a key role in the open and dynamic Indo-Pacific. .”

She will also attend a dinner with Fernando Stovell, the famous British-Mexican chef who holds three Michelin stars.

