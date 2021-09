U.S. farm group seeks to boost antitrust action with new campaign

An aerial view shows farm workers picking vegetables on a farm in Oxnard, Calif., February 24, 2015. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

September 22 (Reuters) – The National Farmers Union, the country’s second largest agricultural group, said on Wednesday it was launching a campaign to expose the negative effects of the consolidation of the agricultural industry on family farms and rural towns.

The campaign, which she says will include a public relations blitz and lobbying, is part of an effort to push Washington to crack down on monopoly behavior in the industry as lawmakers propose legislation to bring more transparency to the industry. price and market to highly consolidated agricultural markets.

Meat companies have come under scrutiny for their market power, which critics say has allowed them to buy cheaply from small-scale agricultural suppliers, who have few other options for sell and then make big profits in the retail market.

The Justice Department is conducting an investigation into alleged pricing by big meat companies like Koch Foods and Pilgrims Pride, which has resulted in several indictments.

NFU President Rob Larew has expressed optimism about the action of the Biden administration.

We have a president who is committed to the challenge of tackling consolidation in agriculture, Larew said at a press conference launching the campaign.

Montana Republican Senator Jon Tester and Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison attended the event.

In his July Competition Executive Order, President Joe Biden called on the US Department of Agriculture to better enforce the Packer and Stockyard Act, a century-old law regulating competition in the meat industry.

The White House also recently attributed the rise in meat prices to a lack of competition.

The North American Meat Institute, which represents the packers who control 95% of meat processing in the United States, denies that packer concentration is linked to rising meat prices.

Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Aurora Ellis

