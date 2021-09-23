



Some of the 7,000 Afghan refugees currently housed in hotels are likely to remain in emergency hotel accommodations until the end of the year, a senior interior ministry official said lawmakers were questioning.

State Department secretary general Matthew Rycroft added on Wednesday that the process of moving Afghan refugees from hotels to more permanent accommodations hopes to progress within two months, but will obviously take much longer for some.

The 7,000 Afghan refugees at the hotel and 8,000 asylum seekers who were already held at the hotel before their sudden evacuation from Kabul in August were added.

About 70 unaccompanied asylum seekers are housed in the hotel, 16 of whom are under 16 years of age. Members of the Home Affairs Selection Committee have questioned whether hotel accommodation is suitable for children traveling alone in the UK. Rycroft said there was a lack of permanent housing proposals in city councils across the country.

Interior Department’s second permanent secretary, Patricia Hayes, said 100 city councils have stepped up to provide permanent housing, urging other local authorities to support the process of providing permanent housing. We can’t get a date when we try to get people out of the hotel. I think we all really want to do it as quickly as possible, she said.

Lawmakers are now told that the average waiting time for asylum applications to be processed is over a year, and the balance is growing as more applicants enter the system. The official said it aims to increase the number of social workers to 1,000 by the end of the fiscal year.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “It is surprising that families with so many vulnerable children and many of them are very shocked that families have to stay in hotels for such a long time. Their mental health and well-being is extremely precarious, and it is important that all families get the support they need, so the warm welcome the government has promised is not just a dream but a reality. The best places for these families are those rooted in the home and community, and more councils are needed to provide it.

Rycroft confirmed that Afghan interpreters traveling to the UK to apply for asylum through the unofficial route could face criminal charges and face up to four years in prison if the Nationality and Borders Act passes later this year. When asked how the bill would be compatible with the Refugee Convention, Rycroft said the bill contained provisions for a safe and legal route. He said prosecuting asylum seekers who entered illegally is consistent with the Refugee Convention, which would not have been included in the bill if it had not been for it.

