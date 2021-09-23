The UK’s plans to join the North American trade agreement have little feasibility.





The possibility of Britain joining the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) is not on the US government’s agenda and has little feasibility, Democrats said.

Pennsylvania Democrat Brendan Boyle said reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to join the USMCA agreement did not surface for discussion in Washington. Boyle is a congressman who approves trade deals in the United States.

I’ve never heard of it, and it’s never been even discussed in a committee. Boyle has had extensive conversations with the US Trade Representative and understands that this is not even considered or even on the agenda.

So I don’t know where this is coming from, but I will give little relevance to it.

British media reported that London is considering an application for accession, as British officials reported that Britain could join the trilateral agreement signed by then-US President Donald Trump last year after renegotiation of the 1994 NAFTA agreement.

London is pushing for an alternative trade deal after the Biden administration downplayed the possibility of a post-Brexit trade deal between the US and the UK.

Boyle said Congress is focusing on Biden’s entire domestic agenda, which is by far the one that’s getting the most attention here and pushing pretty much everything else out there.

In terms of trade, the UK is well below the priority list on the US agenda as it accounts for only 2.5% of its trade with the US. China.

In terms of priorities, it doesn’t make sense that it’s our top priority, Boyle said.

Biden Support for NI Protocols

Next to Prime Minister Johnson in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Biden didn’t reject a past offer from former US President Barack Obama that said Britain would be at the forefront of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Former Vice President Biden has expressed his support for avoiding the Irish Islands border with the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Brexit agreement between the EU and the UK, reiterating past warnings that post-Brexit measures could result in the closure of the Irish border. . .

Boyle said there was cross support for the protocol between Democrats and Republicans in Congress to ensure that the 1998 peace treaty, the Belfast Accord, was protected.

He gives you a chance to succeed, and if you have implementation issues, it’s best to find ways to give people the flexibility to work around them.

We have always known that the sheer scale of Brexit and the disruption it will create will make it difficult to implement. I’ve found that some things that have more to do with Brexit itself are being attributed to the protocol unfairly and inaccurately.

