Its All About People panel focuses on diversity, inclusion, respect> US Air Force> Post display





NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (AFNS) –

The Air Force Association hosted a human capital panel to attract and retain the most talented Airmen and Guardians on September 21 at the AFA Air, Space and Cyber ​​Conference.

Retired General Larry O. Spencer moderated the panel, titled “It’s All About People – Join Us,” which included Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones; Retired General Edward A. Rice Jr .; Lieutenant-General Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; and Patricia Mulcahy, head of human capital for the US Space Force.

When it comes to recruiting and retaining top talent, Jones said the process is twofold:

attract talent as diverse as the opportunities and challenges the country faces, and be aware of how policies and actions demonstrate the value placed on its service.

“Everything we do, every action, every policy we implement is a reflection of the value we place on our service,” Jones said. “If we keep this in mind, I think we will continue to be able to recruit the best talent our country has to offer.”

The panel agreed that the Air Force and Space Force must take action now and some in the long term to foster diversity and inclusion.

“We have to retain the great aviators who have come and become guards and the great guards who will come from other services,” Mulcahy said. “And so we have to put our money where our mouth is to become more inclusive and listen to our Guardians.”

Kelly referred to recent changes in dress and appearance and changes in physical condition that have helped increase diversity and inclusion. He said the last thing the Air Force wants to do is lower the standards. Instead, leaders created options and changes that made Airmen and Guardians more prepared to face threats from their peers. He said it would be more worrying if the Air Force were less inclusive and less diverse, which would turn it into a less talented Air Force.

“America’s power and strength is our diversity,” he said.

Rice said leaders need to approach diversity as a team and can’t get there without having frank conversations. He referred to the Inspector General’s recent independent racial disparities review in which the Air Force reviewed 100,000 comments from airmen and guards.

“It’s a complex problem… because you are dealing with people,” he said. “You can’t just put it on an assembly line. … We must continue to devote energy and institutional attention to it.

Recruiting and retention is more than just advertising, Jones said. It’s also the way leadership reacts to things like RDR. She said it’s not just issues of diversity and inclusion, it’s issues of operational readiness.

The panel agreed that the Air Force and Space Force must create a culture of inclusion, dignity and respect in order to develop Airmen and Guardians to be the best they can be.

“We need to focus only on how we create the best possible air force and the best possible space force to deal with the threat we have,” Kelly said.

