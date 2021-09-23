Annapolis, Maryland to host the 2021 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship this weekend





Eight teams representing their respective US Sailing Areas from regions of the country will compete for the Lloyd Phoenix Trophy this week in Annapolis, Md., At the 2021 US Offshore Sailing Championship.

The US Naval Academy Sailing Squadron will once again host this three-day US National Sailing Championship 44 MK II Navy Sloop Race on Chesapeake Bay. The races take place from Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26.

The Notice of Race requires competing teams to have some consistency in their crew arrangements A minimum of five competitors from each team must have raced together (including the nominated skipper) in a minimum of five regattas in IRC, ORC, ORR, PHRF, Offshore One Design, Offshore Level Class Racing or Portsmouth Numbers rating systems within the last 36 months. They are also required to sail with a US Naval Academy midshipman’s deep sea sailing team on board.

It’s a chance for the midshipman to see how the other crew and skippers work together, execute how to handle the boat and gain an outside perspective that they might not otherwise have, said Jahn Tihansky. , director and head coach of the US Naval. Academy Offshore Sailing Team, and also president of this event.

There are bits and pieces of other crews coming back from past regattas, putting together teams themselves, Jahn says. We have a few returning old suitors. There are a lot of people who really enjoy this event and like to come back year after year. And we welcome the sailors after the race for fun events. It’s one of those good old fashioned regattas that’s a really good time.

Teams will be challenged through a series of races in a variation of formats and distances designed to test their overall deep-sea sailing skills. The weekend will consist of a series of shorter buoy racetracks, with stages of around 0.8 to 2.5 nautical miles, as well as distance races between 13 and 33 nautical miles.

These sailors have experience on big boats and offshore, so we want to give them something that matches their level of experience and challenges them, says Tihansky. We want to include the navigation, some spinnaker poles and other types of navigation that are really ocean racing.

The US Offshore Sailing Championship is a biennial event. The winner of the championship receives the Lloyd Phoenix Trophy, named after a graduate of the United States Naval Academy who served in the Civil War. After quitting and going into business, he became an avid yachting enthusiast and rear commodore of the New York Yacht Club. The trophy is on display at the Robert Crown Center at the United States Naval Academy.

For more information on this championship, visit the event website (https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-us-offshore-championship/)

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

