Foreign Ministry warns UK-based Hong Kong critics about extradition risks abroad | Hong Kong





According to prominent human rights advocate Bill Browder, the UK has warned some British Hong Kong critics about travel abroad, highlighting concerns that national security laws in the Chinese region could cross borders.

Browder, a lobbyist best known for sanctions against foreign governments involved in human rights abuses, said he was contacted by the British Foreign Ministry earlier this month after being named in a Hong Kong court in a foreign collusion case.

[The] Browder said on Twitter that the British government had reached out to me and other activists in support of Magnitsky sanctions against Hong Kong officials to avoid travel to countries where the Hong Kong extradition treaty was signed.

According to Bloomberg reports, the Foreign Ministry contacted the browser by email and then in a subsequent video call an official read a list of countries where an individual could be extradited to Hong Kong.

Browder did not go into detail about who other people contacted. The British Foreign Ministry told Bloomberg that it could not comment on the closed meeting.

The National Security Act, introduced in June last year, broadly prohibits foreign collusion, segregation, subversion, and terrorism, and various other acts and activities. It has been used to arrest 140 people, including pro-democracy activists, student activists, journalists, journalists and human rights activists.

Charges have been brought against about half of this group, and some individuals who have since fled abroad are required by law to apply for a warrant. Designed and enforced by Beijing, the law asserts international jurisdiction, raising concerns that it could target those accused of violating it even while abroad.

Hong Kong government figures list 19 extradition agreements with other countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and Portugal. In response to this law, several countries, including Britain, Australia, Germany, France and the United States, have voided the Hong Kong Agreement.

Chinese authorities have documented at least 59 extradition agreements, including those in Asian and European countries, but not all have been ratified. Several countries, including France and Australia, have said they will not ratify the agreement.

Various government travel warnings urge caution when traveling to Hong Kong due to new laws. The UK’s official advice warns that there is a risk to those who commit crimes under the law to be detained and transported to mainland China.

The bill states: [national security] The offense applies to activities carried out inside and outside Hong Kong, which may include activities actually carried out in the UK. Authorities in mainland China may, under certain circumstances, detain and try individuals who have committed or are accused of committing a crime under the terms of this law.

