New push to expand nuclear radiation compensation in the United States 104.5 WOKV





ALBUQUERQUE, NM – (AP) A bipartisan group of lawmakers renews push to expand U.S. compensation package for people who have been exposed to radiation as a result of wartime uranium mining and nuclear testing cold.

Defenders have been trying for years to raise awareness of the lingering effects of nuclear fallout around the Trinity site in southern New Mexico, where the U.S. military detonated the first atomic bomb, and on the Navajo nation, where more than 30 million tonnes of uranium ore have been mined for decades to support US nuclear activities.

Under legislation introduced on Wednesday by sensational Americans Ben Ray Lujn, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, more sites in the American West would be added to the hit list. by fallout and radiation exposure. Eligibility would also be expanded to include certain workers in the industry after 1971, such as miners.

The law would also increase the amount of compensation a person can receive to $ 150,000 and cover other forms of cancer.

A multibillion-dollar defense spending program approved last year included an apology to New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and other states affected by radiation from nuclear tests, but no action was taken. was taken regarding legislation to modify and expand the compensation program.

Lawyers, including those who testified before Congress earlier this year, say it’s time to do so, especially as existing provisions are set to expire next July. The legislation would extend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, for an additional 19 years.

Tina Cordova, cancer survivor and co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, said she has been working on the legislation for months with other residents of radiation-affected places, from indigenous communities in New Mexico to Gaum.

We have proposed wording to make sure the bill goes far enough to help as many people as possible, she said. This is a watershed moment for all post-71 uranium workers who were excluded from the original RECA bill.

While efforts to expand the program have lasted for years, advocates say there is broader interest now because more people would risk losing access to compensation funds if the law expires. They also recognize that some members of Congress might argue that there is not enough money to fund the proposal.

We will no longer be satisfied with this answer. Imagine the insult added to our injury from such a statement, Cordova said. There is always money when there is political will. This is an issue of social, environmental and restorative justice from which we as a nation can no longer look away.

On the Navajo Nation, uranium mining has left a legacy of death, disease and environmental contamination. This includes the largest radioactive material spill in the United States, when 94 million gallons of radioactive tailings and sewage was spewed out on tribal lands in the Church Rock area of ​​western New Mexico, in 1979. This happened just three months after the partial meltdown of a nuclear power plant. Three Mile Island reactor in Pennsylvania, which attracted much more attention at the time.

While hundreds of abandoned uranium mines and radioactive waste still need to be cleaned up, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said residents of the nation’s largest indigenous reservation have been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation for years and have suffered a wide range of illnesses as a result, some of which die prematurely.

Nez called the expansion of the program and the expansion of the trust fund a question of justice.

“We look forward to advocating for the advancement of this bill and encouraging consideration of additional provisions that would advance the goals of justice and equity represented by this bill,” he said. declared.

United States Democratic Representative Teresa Leger Fernndez of New Mexico is helping lead the push in the House. Co-sponsoring House Republicans include Representatives Yvette Herrell of New Mexico and Burgess Owens of Utah.

For Senator Lujn, the fight for compensation began in 2010 when he was a member of Congress.

While there can never be a price tag for the health or life of a loved one, Congress has the opportunity to do good to all who have sacrificed themselves in the service of our national security by strengthening RECA, he said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wokv.com/news/science/new-push-expand/R66ZYIXFOTNA6VSHGGC5KXHMF4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos