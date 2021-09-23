Climate change: Britain must stop supporting Congo Basin rainforest protection until DRC withdraws plans to increase logging and demands NGOs | climate news





More than 40 NGOs have urged Britain to stop funding rainforest protection in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) until it withdraws its controversial plan to increase logging.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is about to lift a 19-year grace period for new industrial logging in the Congo Basin, the world’s second largest rainforest and vast carbon sink.

But countries, including the UK, are poised to spend hundreds of millions of pounds to protect the rainforests of the DRC, where half of the Congo Basin is located.

In a letter shared exclusively with Sky News, a global coalition, including Greenpeace Africa, Global Witnesses and Congolese Indigenous Group, has requested all new funding from donor countries, subject to the restoration of the ban.

Image: It is estimated that between 600,000-2,000,000 indigenous people live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Photo: Greenpeace/Kate Davidson

Opening up “some of the world’s last intact tropical rainforests” to further logging would be “an unmitigated catastrophe to the climate, biodiversity, rule of law and human rights of forest communities,” the letter says.

The Central African Forest Initiative (Cafi), which counts the UK, Germany and Norway as donors, will expand its forest protection and poverty reduction initiatives in its $1 billion DRC.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Ministry said the UK government is concerned about changes in the cessation of logging but is aware of “the challenges associated with implementation”.

“We will continue to work with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo on this issue,” the spokesperson said.

Image: Logging in the region exacerbates poverty and creates social conflict, Greenpeace Africa says. Photo: Daniel Beltre/Greenpeace

Failure to act would be a “serious betrayal” of the Congolese rural and Paris Agreement climate change goals for millions of people whose rights would be affected, the letter argues.

Ahead of the COP26 climate change negotiations in Glasgow and the biodiversity summit in Kunming, he said, “Your silence now sends a completely wrong message.”

Joe Eisen, executive director of the Rainforest Foundation UK and signatory to the letter, said that allowing more industrial logging is “one of the last opportunities to limit the worst impacts of climate change, not just for COP26, but for many others.” It will be a huge blow,” he said.

Image: The government has been charged with illegally allocating new logging concessions while the ban is in effect. FILE PHOTO: Daniel Beltre/Greenpeace

Félicien Lukoki, a professor of biology at Kinshasa University, said maintaining a break is “essential”.

“Maintaining the moratorium would have allowed us to review, cancel or renegotiate various logging contracts,” he told Sky News.

DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister Eve Bazaiba said the government “has no lessons to learn from NGOs about our resources” and “beyond audacity for the 21st century.”

“We will use our resources as we see fit… We will leave development aid behind and instead aim for a win-win partnership so that our people can benefit from the wealth of the country.

“The moratorium is released.”

