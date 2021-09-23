Europe’s response to the US-UK-Australia submarine deal: what you need to know





Why has France reacted so strongly to AUKUS, and how serious is the breakdown in the transatlantic relationship?

The rupture is serious, as clearly indicated by the decision of France to withdraw its ambassador to Washington and the French Minister of Foreign Affairs calling the agreement a stab in the back. The two countries have just started to work things out with a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and plans for the leaders to meet next month.

French officials are angry that they were left in the dark about the AUKUS deal, which scuttled their own contract to sell submarines to Australia. They argue, not without justification, that such a lack of transparency is inappropriate among close allies and represents a breach of trust. Paris is devastated by the disappearance of its own submarine contract with Canberra, which was worth more than $ 60 billion; canceling the contract will cost France jobs and income.

The episode tapped into Frances’ Gaullist sentiment, a political tradition that looks to a strong French state to resist subordination to other nations. (In 1966, President Charles de Gaulle withdrew France from the military structure of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to regain the full exercise of its sovereignty.) While President Emmanuel Macron is positioning himself for to stand for re-election next year, this Gaullist tradition could prompt him to react with particular vexation to the AUKUS agreement. And the din follows NATO’s disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which prompted many alliance members to complain about insufficient consultation between Washington and its partners.

Could it weaken NATO or speed up the efforts of the European Union (EU) to strengthen the bloc’s common defense policy?

While unlikely to pose operational challenges for NATO, the fallout from the AUKUS deal is already fueling stronger calls for the EU to move towards what France calls strategic autonomy. , a Europe which is a more capable geopolitical actor and therefore less dependent on the United States for its security. The call for strategic autonomy has grown under the presidency of Donald Trump, whose America First approach to foreign policy has led many Europeans to question Washington’s reliability and its commitment to security. European. The arrival of President Joe Bidens in the Oval Office led to a swift repair of the transatlantic link, but the bumpy exit from Afghanistan and the fallout from the AUKUS deal bring the debate back to the EU’s defense aspirations .

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron speak at the June 2021 NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

For now, the debate is more theoretical than practical. Europe must acquire an increased military capacity and a stronger common security policy before it can achieve strategic autonomy. In addition, most European NATO members prefer a strong transatlantic link to a more independent EU. The dominant thought in Europe could be characterized as follows: A strong transatlantic security partnership if possible, strategic autonomy for Europe if necessary. For now, Europe would be wise to tackle the difficult task of acquiring more military capabilities. This is likely to strengthen transatlantic ties by enabling Europe to become a more competent partner for the United States.

Is the diplomatic backlash undermining US efforts to work with the EU to counter China?

The AUKUS deal is part of a larger U.S. effort to balance growing Chinese power and ambition. Australia’s acquisition of high performance submarines advances this effort. At the same time, the Biden administration has made it clear that it wants to forge a united front of democracies to deal with China in all areas of security, commerce, technology and human rights. The AUKUS agreement, even if it puts more maritime capabilities in the hands of an ally, resulted in a diplomatic setback in the promotion of transatlantic unity. It is a step forward, a step back.

Moreover, especially in the aftermath of Brexit, the conclusion of an agreement involving the United Kingdom (United Kingdom) but not France or any other member of the EU has a troubling outlook. It makes sense to encourage London to keep its promises of a post-Brexit global Britain. But would there have been a way to build a package involving not only the UK, but also France and other EU members? The military and diplomatic elements of the US strategy towards China should be more fully integrated.

What does this say about Washington’s communication with its allies? Are there ways for Biden to mend any relationships or concessions he might be making to France?

Communication with France was not what it should have been. Washington should seek to repair relations with Paris by seeking ways to integrate France, and Europe more broadly, into its Indo-Pacific strategy. This could involve the participation of France, other members of the EU and the EU collectively in military, diplomatic and trade initiatives concerning the Indo-Pacific.

The United States and its European allies might not agree on all aspects of the policy towards China. But there is much in common, and Washington should bend over backwards to maintain the integrity of the transatlantic link and forge a united front of democracies to deal with the rise of China.

