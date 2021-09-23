Drax may, upon request, defer the retirement of UK coal power plants.





UK Energy Update

UK power company Drax said coal-fired power plants could continue to operate after planned closures next year as the European energy crisis highlights potential vulnerabilities in the UK’s energy supply.

The company’s chief executive, Will Gardiner, said the UK would face a “hard winter” if temperatures were below average, but Drax’s last remaining coal unit could help balance the grid, which has experienced supply shortfalls in recent weeks. said it would be

UK gas and electricity prices hit new highs this winter as concerns grow that Europe will face extremely tight natural gas supplies.

Gardiner said the company, a move to help conserve gas supplies for home heating, said the company would run its coal plants at full capacity throughout the winter, but has indicated that all options are being considered and can respond to government requests.

“We know the country can have serious problems, and if there’s anything Drax can do, we’ll absolutely think about doing it,” Gardiner told the Financial Times during a visit to New York for its annual Climate Week gathering on Wednesday. is,” he said.

Gardiner has a “good partnership” with UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, but said the government should know soon if Drax has to continue operating its coal plants beyond the expected closure date.

“If the government wants us to reconsider our plans, we have to talk to them in the next few months,” he said.

Drax planned to completely shut down the remaining two coal plants in September 2022 and switch to biomass. It was part of an energy transition strategy to decarbonize electricity producers that were once one of Europe’s biggest polluters.

The North Yorkshire-based power plant has converted most of its units to burning wood pellets, and Drax says it’s carbon neutral. A coal facility in the north of England produced only 3% of the company’s electricity supply in 2019, but was set aside to meet fluctuations in demand.

The power plant has already been put back into operation to fill a supply gap caused by the mild weather affecting offshore wind power over the past two weeks and a fire on the transmission line that supplies electricity in France.

The UK aims to phase out coal completely by 2024 and is expected to achieve that goal within the next two years. However, the energy crisis has left some in the industry questioning whether it is better to keep coal plants on stock until the final phase is near.

Any move to extend the life of coal-fired power plants may seem awkward to governments that claim they have succeeded in reducing carbon emissions, primarily by pushing coal off the grid. The UK will also host the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

The government has repeatedly said that the surge in gasoline prices shows the need to accelerate the shift away from “volatile” fossil fuels.

Drax joined the UK government in 2019 plans to decarbonize the UK economy, which it said it hopes to be a “carbon negative” company by 2030 by capturing carbon from burning biomass.

Gardiner said the UK government has a “clear plan” on how to develop more carbon-free energy.

“But over the next decade, we will need a very clear view of how we can ensure that there is sufficient security of our supply,” he said.

