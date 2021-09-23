Is China stepping up its ambition to supplant the United States as a leading superpower? | China





It may have been an inelegant, if not awkward, pivot executed gratuitously alienating key allies, but by leaving Afghanistan and forming the Australian, American and British security pact in the Indo-Pacific, Joe Biden has at least cleared the bridges to focus on his big foreign policy challenge of systemic rivalry with China.

Yet the concern now is how quickly this rivalry could escalate, especially in Taiwan. The hub of the US alliance system in Southeast Asia, Taiwan is the largest island in the First Island Chain, the group of islands that blocks China. It is China’s next target, and as former British Prime Minister Theresa May has pointed out outside, no one really knows whether the West is ready to fight to save Taiwan or whether the new tripartite pact imposes itself in sort of a new obligation for the UK to come to the defense of the country.

The Chinese nationalist media, enthusiastic chroniclers of the end of the American empire, have certainly interpreted the American withdrawal from Afghanistan through the prism of Beijing’s claim on Taiwan. The Global Times predicted that Afghanistan showed that in the event of war in the strait, Taiwan’s defense would collapse within hours and the US military would not come to the aid. The United States, he said, had shown that it did not have the courage to fight.

American policy for 40 years has been a policy of strategic ambiguity leaving unanswered what it might do in the event of an invasion. Leaflets predicting conflict with China have been pouring in for decades. In what is often referred to as the modern Chinese threat school bible, Richard Bernstein and Ross Munro warned of the coming conflict with China in early 1997.

Since then, entire libraries have been filled to discuss this topic, including one by Ian Easton describing how the invasion would unfold hour by hour. Jean-Pierre Cabestan, author of Tomorrow China: War or Peace ?, has written for nearly two decades on a possible invasion of Taiwan.

He worries if a turning point has been reached. Beijing’s project is becoming a little more obvious every day to become the world’s leading power and thus dethrone Washington from its pedestal, dominate East Asia and thus oust America from the western Pacific, he writes. THE PL [Peoples Liberation Army] is preparing a little more each day for an armed conflict with Taiwan, he adds.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd notes that with Hong Kong firmly in its grip, China views Taiwan as its unfinished business. I think what happens then is a period in which China will consider its options to bring Taiwan back into some form of political union with China by the end of the 2020s and into the 2030s, Rudd recently said. on CNBC. And that’s when I think it gets dangerous for all of us.

During a confrontation between Chinese and American officials in Alaska in March, White House officials were struck by the force of the lecture on Taiwan given by Yang Jiechi, Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser.

The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, center, hold talks with their US counterparts during the opening session of the US-China talks in Anchorage in March. Photograph: Frederic J Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Soon after, Xi inspected Fujian Province, across the Taiwan Strait. In June, Yang followed this up with an appeal to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, telling him: The Taiwan issue is about China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and involves China’s core interests. There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. In recent months, Chinese planes have stepped up their incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Last week, Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to help Taiwan defend itself. It would be a grave mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force. Kurt Campbell, the Asia director of the White House, said an invasion would be catastrophic.

Taiwan has started to realize that it needs to do more to protect itself. It is due to spend an additional $ 8.7 billion ($ 6.4 billion) on defense over the next five years, including on new missiles. This is necessary, argues Tanner Greer, a specialist in Taiwan, because the Taiwanese have indeed given up on training recruits and his military command is isolated and overwhelmed. He adds that unless Taiwan mobilizes its company, the United States cannot provide a defense guarantee. It would be too difficult a domestic sale for the White House. A Chicago Council poll in August found that only 46% supported an explicit commitment to defend Taiwan if China invaded, although a much larger 69% supported recognition of Taiwan by the United States.

The key debate revolves around China’s true intentions, its timing, and the depth of its determination to assert its claims, including on Taiwan.

There are those who say that China has aggressive intentions and global ambitions, and acts on those global ambitions because that’s what the great powers do and as they get more powerful they get more powerful. ambitious, said David Edelstein, author of Over the Horizon, a study of how waning and rising powers interact. Another school of thought sees this as a classic security dilemma in international relations. The United States and China seek to protect their interests and in doing so threaten others. A third argument thinks that China is really motivated by internal security. What matters most to the Chinese leadership is that they want a safe world for Chinese authoritarianism, and as long as it is safe, they don’t have much ambition beyond that.

In U.S. government circles, concerns about China’s intentions have only grown. The thesis put forward by Barack Obama, according to which the United States could use its power to push and reassure China towards better behavior, no longer holds.

An example of the latest thinking comes from Rush Doshi, director for China of the Biden administration’s National Security Council (NSC). Prior to taking office, he completed his now published analysis The Long Game: Chinas Grand Strategy to Displace the American Order.

Doshi detected three strategies, each based on changing perceptions of the US threat. The first 20-year period began with the end of the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Gulf War, and Tiananmen Square and was devoted to blunting the sources of American power.

Then, after the 2008 financial crash, Beijing, convinced that the American model was flawed, began to lay the foundations for a Chinese order in Asia. This was best exposed by then-President Hu Jintao at the 11th Chinese Ambassadorial Conference in 2009. Hu said there has been a major shift in the international balance of power and that China now had to actively accomplish something.

A restaurateur oversees the nomination of Hu Jintao as general secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2002. Photograph: AP

He moved away from mines and missiles and invested in aircraft carriers and amphibious vehicles. He militarized islands in the South China Sea. He began to build more surface ships for his navy. At the political level, China has turned away from its participation in international organizations to blunt American influence. Instead, he began to launch his own initiatives, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Belt and Road.

The third and current era is described as great changes not seen in a century. According to Doshi, this coincided with the election of Donald Trump and Brexit in 2016, symbolizing a breakdown in the Western political engine. World order is at stake again due to unprecedented geopolitical and technological changes. For Doshi, this strategy requires China to project new leadership and advance its standards within institutions such as the United Nations, transforming the Chinese military into a world-class expeditionary force with bases across the world and strengthening China’s place at the center of global supply chains. He also implicitly accepts that the opportunities to overtake the United States outweigh the risks.

China can already look at the world on an equal footing, Xi said at annual legislative sessions in Beijing in early March, a remark widely interpreted in Chinese media as a statement by the president that China no longer views states. United as a higher force.

The strict strategic framework through which Doshi and other Biden political analysts view China’s intentions is shared by top military commanders.

Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee in March, Admiral Philip Davidson, then head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, set a tight timeline for a potential invasion, saying: I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, in the next six years.

He added: I fear they are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order, which they have long said they want to do by 2050. I worries me that they are bringing that goal closer.

Testifying before the same committee, Davidson’s successor, Admiral John Aquilino, gave no date for the expected confrontation, but insisted: My opinion is that this problem is much closer to us than most do. think so. And we have to assume that, put these deterrent capabilities like [Pacific Deterrence Initiative] in place, in the short term and in an emergency.

Admiral John Aquilino at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March. Photograph: Rex / Shutterstock

Davidson has since developed his perspective on the impending threat to Taiwan. Changes in the [Peoples Liberation Army]s capabilities, with their missiles and cyber forces, and their ability to train, to advance their joint interoperability and combat support logistics, all of these trend lines tell me that in the next six years they will the ability and ability to forcibly reunite with Taiwan, if they choose the force to do so.

At the same time, over the next six years, it is clear to me that China pursues a multi-party approach that seeks to coerce, corrupt and co-opt the international community so that it can achieve their geopolitical advantage, in this way. that some describe as the hybrid zone or the gray zone or the three wars or the law, any of those things, to force Taiwan to surrender due to extreme diplomacy [and] economic pressure and tension.

It is this kind of assessment that explains the diplomatic risks Biden was prepared to take in forming the New Tripartite Security Pact. He says the pact and the Afghan withdrawal must be seen as one. If the Indo-Pacific is essential in the 21st century, and the United States believes China is seeking global supremacy, Biden needed a credible response to the Chinese threat that most immediately manifested itself against Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Navy says the logical area for the deployment of the Pact’s nuclear submarines will be in the deep waters of the Western Pacific, near Taiwan. As such, it is a message of intent to China that whatever formalities the United States will seek to defend.

