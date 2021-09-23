First UK-made rapid testing deployed across the UK





Rapid COVID-19 testing conducted by SureScreen in Derbyshire is the first UK-made side flow device (LFD) to be approved for supervised testing. Expansion of Derby-based SureScreen Diagnostics has created more than 370 jobs in the Midlands. The rollout of SureScreen testing will support testing as college students return to campus and classrooms.

The first UK-manufactured rapid tests known as side flow devices or LFDs are being conducted at universities across the UK.

As the government continues to support companies and technologies that help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, this new test will bolster efforts to detect asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and support more than 370 jobs in the Midlands .

Produced by Derby manufacturer SureScreen Diagnostics, this LFD produces results in less than 15 minutes and is the first UK test officially validated in a PHE laboratory.

In August, expedited application exams started at universities and will help protect thousands of students as the new school year approaches. In preparation for launch, SureScreen testing has been used in certain public sector oversight settings in recent months, including prison and daily contact testing settings.

The company currently has the capacity to manufacture around 7 million tests per week and plans to increase this to 14 million per week by the end of December, while supporting innovation in the UK while strengthening its government procurement strategy.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Whether it’s an F1 company developing ventilators for hospitals, academics developing lifesaving vaccines or pioneering manufacturers producing lateral flow tests, UK innovation and ingenuity were everywhere during this pandemic.

Our testing program has helped us regain many of the freedoms we have already lost, and our winter plans will be central to our efforts to combat this disease in the colder seasons ahead.

UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries:

Testing alongside a vaccine is one of our first lines of defense against COVID-19, and as thousands of college students use the vaccine to determine its infectivity and potential for transmission of the virus, rapid testing will bolster these defenses in the coming months. at lightning speed.

As we return to more familiar lifestyles, testing and isolating when needed remains an important way to control the spread of the virus and protect each other.

The SureScreen test, collected in part by Omega Diagnostics in Alva, Scotland, will form an integral part of the government’s rapid testing program to make free LFDs available to everyone in the UK. The government confirmed the extension of free tests as part of a winter plan presented by the prime minister last week.

About a third of people infected with COVID-19 experience no symptoms and can spread the virus without realizing it. Rapid testing detects cases quickly, so positive cases can be isolated immediately. Negative LFDs taken within the last 48 hours can be used with full vaccination or NHS COVID Pass app certification with negative PCR testing.

The government partnerships with companies like SureScreen support the broader resilience of the UK diagnostics industry, which is now the largest in UK history since the onset of the pandemic.

All LFDs used in national testing programs have undergone rigorous clinical evaluation and are an important tool to help identify cases of COVID-19, including strains of concern. The test has proven effective in detecting high viral loads and registering an appropriate positive result. This means they can identify those most contagious.

BACKGROUND Founded in 1991, family-run SureScreen produces technology to screen for substance abuse, infectious diseases, and other diseases. More information on tests that have passed PHE validation, including SureScreen, can be found here.

BACKGROUND Founded in 1991, family-run SureScreen produces technology to screen for substance abuse, infectious diseases, and other diseases. More information on tests that have passed PHE validation, including SureScreen, can be found here.

