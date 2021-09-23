1 person killed in crash on US 40 involving law enforcement pursuit (update)





A high-speed chase on Wednesday morning left the passenger of the fleeing vehicle dead and the driver in critical condition after the vehicle rolled over US 40s several times following efforts to deflate its tires, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was stolen around 9 a.m. in Hideout, the statement said. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office deputies were told of a similar vehicle involved in an attempted theft in Midway and located the vehicle at around 10:20 a.m.

The chase began when Wasatch County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

The chase continued through Midway, onto River Road, then onto US 40, where speeds approached 100 mph. The police lost sight of the vehicle twice, according to the statement.

A Utah Highway Patrol soldier deployed tire spikes on the US 40 in Summit County to slow the vehicle, although a spokesperson did not say whether the tires were deflated.

According to the statement, several miles north of US 40 and near the crash site, a Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy also attempted to deploy a tire deflation device.

The fleeing driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle near the exit of the Silver Summit.

The Park City Fire District responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. and found the car with significant damage, according to Battalion Chief Darren Nelson. He seemed to have rolled several times.

Medical staff declared the passenger dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley in critical condition, Nelson said. He said they were not wearing seat belts.

The Utah attorney general’s office was taking charge of the investigation, officials said, with the West Valley Police Department and the Park City Police Department also investigating.

The northbound lanes of US 40 were closed shortly after the accident and traffic was diverted to the Silver Summit exit.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced shortly after 3:30 p.m. that the northbound US 40 had opened, although the northbound slip road remained closed and traffic was still delayed.

