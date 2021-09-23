Two British power companies collapsed as ministers prepared for more casualties.





UK Energy Update

On Wednesday, two energy companies with 835,000 customers joined the list of suppliers that have gone bankrupt in recent weeks. British ministers prepared for a further collapse amid the crisis caused by soaring gas prices.

With 580,000 domestic customers and 2% of the UK energy supply market, Warwickshire-based Avro Energy is the largest failed supplier in the last decade. Newcastle-based Green has served 255,000 households.

“835,000 between the two companies is a staggering amount,” said the director of a large energy supplier under pressure from regulators.

At current “noticeable” wholesale prices, it would cost the “biggest piece” of £1 billion per year to purchase energy for that number of customers, the director added.

Avro Energy and Green were the 6th and 7th suppliers to go out of business in just 6 weeks. Consumer charity Citizens Advice says 1.5 million households have been affected by supplier failures.

Another supplier, Delta Gas and Power, has received official notice that it is at risk of being pulled out of the system governing electricity trading in the UK for failing to meet its credit requirements.

Membership in the so-called “balancing system code” is a condition of the vendor license. However, if the company resolves the situation within 28 days, the notice of expulsion may be withdrawn by Ellexon, the body responsible for ensuring that energy suppliers pay for electricity purchased from the wholesale market.

“You can’t be in the market without getting involved with BSC,” said Tom Edwards, senior modeler at energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight.

Delta did not immediately respond to email requests for comment and calls to publicly available phone numbers.

Green, with more than 185 employees, blamed the “unprecedented” situation in the wholesale gas and power market and “regulatory failures” that prevented it from continuing to trade.

The company has fought accusations from some officials and lawmakers that struggling suppliers are responsible for “bad business practices” and bad hedging strategies.

The company is taking into account the methods used to calculate the energy price cap in the UK, which protects 15 million households, and “other factors outside of Green’s control” such as the coronavirus lockdown that has increased domestic usage and forced the purchase of additional energy on the spot market. criticized.

Industry regulator Ofgem said it will continue to supply energy to Avro Energy and Green’s customers. Credit balances accumulated by households paying through direct debit will be protected, Ofgem added.

The government is discussing with the energy sector the possibility of providing state-backed loans to large suppliers who agree to take over the customers of a failed competitor at a time when wholesale costs soar above the level at which they can add new customers. It is profitable.

But officials have privately said that no such system will be in place for the next two weeks.

Instead, UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng signaled on Wednesday that he favors the energy sector to address the growing crisis itself.

“The industry must first find a solution on its own. . . I don’t think we should compensate for failure.

Customers of a supplier that has collapsed under the “last supplier” system are transferred to another company according to a process overseen by Ofgem. If it proves to be impractical, the government has the power to appoint a special manager.

Quarteng said that might be enough. “I don’t think we need to go beyond them. But obviously we are planning for other emergencies, and that’s what responsible governments do.”

Kwarteng also said on Wednesday that he is not ruling out a windfall for the industry. But he added that it wasn’t his personal taste. “I don’t like windfalls,” he said. The Treasury is fiercely opposed to the idea, according to government figures. “That’s not going to happen,” said one person.

The Business Minister said the number of failed retail suppliers would be less than 40 predicted by industry consultants, compared to just 10 in the UK.

“If we had reached that number, we would have been very surprised,” Kwarteng said.

Ofgem also warned five other small suppliers that their operating licenses could be revoked if they did not meet their responsibilities to pay government plans to support renewable energy projects.

Five companies – Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy Supply, Neon Reef, Woop Energy and Symbio Energy – are part of the government’s ‘bottling tariff’ plan. They owe a total of £765,000 and have not paid their share by the 17 September deadline, Ofgem said.

