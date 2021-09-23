France to return its ambassador to the United StatesExBulletin





Last June, at the G-7 summit in England, French President Emmanuel Macron (center, right) and President Biden seemed to get along well. They spoke on Wednesday after a split that began with a new security alliance. Léon Neal / AP .

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Wednesday about the disagreement between longtime allies over a new defense partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders agreed to meet in person in Europe at the end of October, and Macron agreed to return the French ambassador to Washington, DC, for further talks.

On the recent row, “The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on issues of strategic interest to France and our European partners. President Biden expressed his continued commitment in this regard.” , they said in an unusually descriptive speech. joint statement about the call, which the statement said Biden had requested.

“The two leaders decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions to ensure confidence and propose concrete measures towards common goals,” they said.

It was their first conversation since Biden announced last week that the United States would work with Australia and the United Kingdom in the new defense partnership, in which the United States would share its submarine technology to nuclear propulsion with Australia. The new security coalition is called AUKUS, an acronym for the abbreviations of the three countries.

The deal led Australia to cancel a contract with France for conventional submarines.

Furious at the arrangement, France took the very unusual decision to recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

The view from France

In France, the torpedoing of its submarine contract with Australia and the formation of a new alliance was seen as far more important than the mere loss of a lucrative defense deal.

The country took it to heart as a betrayal of some of its closest allies, especially the United States. Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador to the United States, told NPR that Biden’s decision was “a breach of trust.”

French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne speaks at an event at the Port of New York and New Jersey in Elizabeth, NJ, in June. After a brief call home, it looks like he will be returning to the United States. Seth Wenig / AP .

Barely a month ago, on August 30, Australian Defense and Foreign Ministers were in Paris with their French counterparts to welcome the deal.

France’s submarine contract with Australia, signed in 2016, was part of its pillar of strategic autonomy in the South Pacific, where it holds sovereign interests. More than 1.6 million French people live in the French overseas territories and 7,000 soldiers are permanently deployed in the region.

Dominique Mosi, a political scientist at the Institut Montaigne, says that in the end what happened was a cold and harsh realpolitik.

“The Australians moved from France to America not because the submarines America offered them were nuclear,” he said, “but because they were American.”

Mosi says that when it comes to containing Chinese ambition in the region, Australia just thinks the United States is a better bet than France.

Yet French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in his unpredictability, the actions of the Biden administration were very similar to those of former President Donald Trump.

The submarine affair, which follows the chaotic and violent departure of the United States from Afghanistan, which also left America’s European allies embarrassed, has given new impetus to discussions on the strategic autonomy and European defense.

The European Union sided with France, and German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth called what happened “a wake-up call for the EU”.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the other key player in this global drama, has advised France to “take control”, or take control, hailing the new deal as “a big step forward. forward for global security “.

Boris Johnson, speaking outside the Capitol, says it’s time for the French to take a grip and give me a break after the feud over a British submarine deal with the United States and the ‘Australia pic.twitter.com/FpVywohTjK

– Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) September 22, 2021

