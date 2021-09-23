U.S. move to lift ban on British lamb that delights British farmers





NS

He will lift a decades-long ban on British lamb imports in a move that has pleased British sheep farmers.

In an interview with reporters in Washington, D.C., Boris Johnson highlighted the move to lift the ban, acknowledging that he was trying to take gradual steps on trade in the absence of a free trade deal with the United States.

The Prime Minister said: I can say that what we can get in America today is to lift a decades-old ban on British farmers and British lamb wholly unjust and discriminatory.

We will be able to export British lamb to the United States for the first time in decades.

Kebabs, koftas, and American lamb burgers will finally be available in the UK, with fantastic succulent Welsh lamb and everything else.

Read More Prime Minister Boris Johnson Presents at Washington DC (Stephane Russo/PA)/PA Wire

Prime Minister Johnson insisted that the US lift the ban, but Downing Street later said there were details to be worked out, although good progress was made between the prime minister and the president later.

The U.S. has banned the import of British beef and lamb due to BSE or mad cow disease since 1989, but the beef ban has already been lifted.

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association and sheep farmer with a small farm in southern Gloucestershire, said farmers were delighted with the announcement.

That’s good news and something we’ve been waiting for a long time,” he said.

He said that it would allow the UK to import genetic material from sheep into American industry, that high-quality lamb products can be obtained from there, and that it will help restore interest in lamb and mutton and mutton in the United States.

He suggests that lamb consumption has declined significantly over the past 30 to 40 years, and the quality of British lamb can support this and help revitalize and rebuild American industry.

Good news. It’s something we’ve been waiting for a long time.

And he said: I think the key to winning the American consumer market is getting a really good dining experience and knowing and understanding the qualifications of British lamb.

This includes the sustainability of grass-fed livestock, carbon storage in pastures, and high levels of well-being, he said.

Stoker said this will stimulate demand and keep prices high and will go one way or another to make up for the hardships British sheep farmers are facing, including export difficulties to Europe and reduced subsidies that will be phased out after Brexit.

Stocker added that the announcement helped support a strong market: this presents another opportunity for our industry to maximize trade opportunities and we have always seen the US as a potentially important market.

After the domestic market, which accounts for 6065% of UK production, the EU is still our largest export market and is at our doorstep. But access is more difficult than when we belonged to the EU.

While maintaining EU access is important, it is also important to work in any market that offers us future potential.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) noted last year’s Agricultural and Horticultural Development Council estimates that gaining access to the US market for British lamb was worth at least $37 million in the first five years, and since then, He said the price has gone down. It hit an all-time high across the United States.

An NFU spokesperson said: “We are delighted to hear that the Prime Minister and his government are working with the United States to lift this ban. British lamb is a fantastic and sustainable product that is recognized worldwide for its quality and is in demand in the United States as well. know that there is

These are export opportunities in new markets that governments must pursue, and we strongly support them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-british-prime-minister-washington-dc-downing-street-b956755.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos