Uber to pay all UK drivers a pension retroactive to 2017 | Uber





Uber will pay millions of unpaid pension payments to UK drivers dating back to 2017 under a contract with a retirement savings watchdog group.

The ride-hailing company was required to guarantee a minimum hourly wage, holiday pay and pensions to 70,000 UK drivers in March this year after a landmark Supreme Court ruling. Couriers for the UberEats food delivery service group are not included in the transaction.

On Friday, Uber said private hires would now be automatically enrolled in a scheme that donates 3% of their income to a pension pot. Drivers can choose to contribute up to 5% of their qualifying income, but they can also opt out.

Drivers will also receive refunds dating back to the date of their first trip if they joined on or more recently on May 1, 2017.

NOW: Uber, serviced by Pensions and managed by Adecco, has turned to its competitors to help create an industry-wide plan so that drivers who work across multiple apps will always benefit.

Jamie Heywood, Ubers Regional Director North and Eastern Europe, said: “Today, Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola created an inter-industry pension scheme to ensure that all eligible drivers receive benefits, regardless of income.

“Uber’s pension scheme is a huge step in the right direction, and will definitely benefit thousands of drivers reaching retirement age,” said Mick Rix, national executive at GMB’s union, which signed a accreditation agreement with Uber in May. will be,” he said. GMB urges other platform-based operators to follow Ubers’ lead.

ADCU Union Secretary General James Farrer said, “Ubers’ 3% pension contribution is welcome, but far below what drivers deserve. Poor pay and Uber’s failure to pay for wait times continue to be a major source of dissatisfaction with the workforce. This is why ADCU is holding a 24-hour Uber driver strike in eight UK cities on September 28th.

The Ubers deal comes after a Supreme Court ruling that Ride-Haling Group’s privately hired drivers must be classified as workers with the right to minimum hourly wages, holiday pay and pensions. The company previously classified them as independent self-employed contractors with few rights.

In May, UK pension regulators were working closely with Uber and urged all gig economy companies to recognize the employment rights of those who work for them and set up occupational pensions.

