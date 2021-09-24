US Democrats Introduce Bill Supporting End of Israeli Occupation | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News





Washington, DC Democratic Party lawmakers in the United States have introduced a bill affirming their support for the two-state solution and calling for strict monitoring of US aid to Israel to ensure it is not not used in human rights violations.

The bill, introduced by Congressman Andy Levin on Thursday, would make US policy to clearly distinguish between Israel and the Palestinian territory it occupies, including East Jerusalem.

The bill also calls on the US government to maintain diplomatic relations with the Palestinians by reopening the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington, DC, and the US consulate in East Jerusalem, both closed by the former President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden had promised to re-establish ties with the Palestinians, but eight months after starting his presidency, the consulate in occupied East Jerusalem has yet to reopen.

The bill makes it clear that aid to help Israel meet its very real security challenges should continue without losing a dollar, Levin said at a press conference in Washington, DC, unveiling the plan. law.

But it cannot be used in a way that violates internationally recognized human rights, or for activities that perpetuate the occupation or allow de facto or god knows de jure annexation.

Levin of Michigan said Congress has a say in how US taxpayer money is spent is nothing new, but in this case it is critical if it is serious about reaching a solution to two states and to defend the human rights of Israelis and Palestinians.

Not far enough

The policy of successive US administrations has been to support the two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank. But critics of US policy say the US government has not exerted enough pressure on Israel to do so.

Palestinian rights advocates have also said for years that the two-state solution is impossible due to continued Israeli settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory, and many criticize the two-state idea as a means for Israel. to maintain the status quo.

More than 680,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a recent UN report. Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the 1967 war. It annexed East Jerusalem in 1980.

In a statement Thursday, the American Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) said Levins legislation does not go far enough to put pressure on Israel.

The Palestinians have long been clear in their demands to end US complicity in Israeli human rights violations and to withdraw from evil and violence, the group said, adding that measures to that end must hold Israel accountable for its violations and significantly oppose the separate and unequal reality. under which the Palestinians live.

The Two State Solution Act does not meet these two basic requirements and therefore cannot be a progressive bill on Palestine, the USCPR said.

Growing debate

Yet Thursday’s bill comes amid a growing debate over U.S. aid to Israel, with several progressive lawmakers calling for conditions to be placed on the $ 3.8 billion in annual military aid that the U.S. United States provide the Israeli government.

Earlier this year, Democratic MK Betty McCollum introduced a bill that would similarly restrict the use of US aid so that it does not contribute to the Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory or imprisonment. Palestinian children, among others.

But Biden largely retained decades of American support for Israel. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he reaffirmed his support for the two-state solution, but his administration refrained from publicly criticizing Israeli policies.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who met with Biden in Washington, DC last month, has ruled out allowing the creation of a Palestinian state under his government.

The bill introduced on Thursday, dubbed the Two-State Solution Law, indicates that the establishment of Israeli settlements is incompatible with international law; he also calls for an end to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Given the human rights violations in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, and the ever-increasing settlement expansion, we should not impose a $ 1 billion increase in Israel’s military funding at the last minute without any responsibility.

Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

This was announced hours before the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to provide $ 1 billion in additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response to a question from Al Jazeera, Levin acknowledged the challenges facing the two-state solution, including Bennett’s position, but said it was important to work to open up new possibilities.

What is missing is the United States playing its muscular and robust role in telling these two peoples: we will support you and bring you together through thick and thin so that we can achieve a lasting peace, said Levin.

The bill is co-sponsored by more than two dozen Democrats, including several prominent Jewish members of the House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/23/us-democrats-introduce-bill-backing-end-to-israels-occupation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos