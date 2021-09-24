British restaurant bans keeping staff tips | service sector





A law introduced by the government bans restaurant owners from accepting customer tips and service charges from employees five years after they were first proposed.

Designed to help nearly two million waitresses and other hospitality workers, the law follows a series of high-profile stories about companies deducting money from card payments for wait and kitchen staff.

Government research has shown that many companies that add a voluntary service charge to their customer bills are holding some or all of that cash instead of passing it on to their employees.

Some companies used the cash to supplement the salaries of managers or cooks, while others used it to support profits.

A change in the rules became urgent after the pandemic spurred a shift to cashless payments, where 80% of all tips in the UK now occur with cards. Cash tips are already protected by law.

Labor Market Minister Paul Scully said: “Unfortunately, some companies decide to withhold cash from hard-working employees who get tips from customers as a reward for good service.

Our plan is to make this illegal and make sure the tip goes to the people who worked for it. This will energize the staff working in pubs, cafes and restaurants across the country and give customers the confidence that the money goes to the people who are worth it.

By law, it is illegal for employers to divert restaurant staff’s tips and service charges. Anyone who breaks the rules can be fined and forced to compensate workers. However, any legal action will depend on the worker filing an employment tribunal suit.

A code of legal practice, which will be developed in further consultation with businesses, workers and other stakeholders, will specify how tips are distributed to ensure fairness and transparency. Workers will also have a new right to request information related to their employer’s tip records, which they can file in employment court.

The Unite union, which has led a long-running campaign to enact legislation on tipping, says the five-year delay has resulted in the loss of about 10,000 waitresses in tips.

Unites’ Secretary General Sharon Graham said: It’s shocking that this group of mostly young workers had to wait five years for the government to act to resolve the tipping scandal.

The unions have warned that the new code must not expose workers to abuse through an unfair distribution system.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive Officer of the industry group UKHospitality, said the government is working closely with businesses and employees to see all facilities face rising costs.

But in the hospitality business, customers who tip by card must pay a bank fee for the business, and many employees even hire external partners to distribute the tips fairly among their employees, she said.

The government promised to take steps to protect workers’ tips and service charges in 2016 after a series of revelations about companies taking part of their payouts. After a long discussion, they promised to pass the bill in 2018. There is no set timeline yet, but the law is now expected to be brought to Congress as part of a broader employment bill.

Concerns about tipping practice began in 2015 when the Observer revealed that Pizza Express was taking 8p out of 1 paid when tipping with a card. It was later revealed that chains, including giraffes, were also being tipped. Although Pizza Express, Giraffe and many other chains have withdrawn their policies after public outcry, unsavory tipping practices continue to emerge.

Most recently, The Guardian revealed that Pizza Express waiters are losing their tip slices to raise kitchen staff salaries. Meanwhile, waitresses at burger chain Byron fear that their tips will be diverted to salaries for kitchen staff and restaurant managers.

