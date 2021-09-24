1 in 5 people with eating disorders in the UK have to pay for personal care | eating disorders





One in five patients with a potentially life-threatening eating disorder have to pay for personal care as part of their treatment and have their families quit their jobs and live on credit cards to support their loved ones, the report said.

The massive financial impact of conditions like anorexia and bulimia is revealed in a study that showed that the cost of eating disorders in the UK alone was 8 billion in 2020 and rose to 9.4 billion across the UK. This includes productivity losses of 4.8 billion, medical expenses of 1.7 billion, and caregiver costs of 1.1 billion due to the inability of people to work.

The devastating impact of the pandemic means eating disorder services are treating more patients than ever before, and record numbers of children and adolescents are now seeking access to NHS mental health services.

Nearly a quarter of patients who provided evidence said they had to pay for some of their care privately because NHS support was delayed or lacked ongoing support. A 24-year-old male patient said he had been unable to work for three years after admission and is now paying $150 a month for nutrition.

One parent said the family got to live on credit cards to help their children. The amount of food, then the money spent to make up for wasted food, travel, and lost opportunities. An eight-month vacation meant a lot of salaries were cut, they said.

Kathryn Simoni, whose 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized with anorexia, said the illness shocked her family. Financially, I no longer work because I have to work with my daughter, she said. She added that her daughter had not yet attended regular school. Because it is not available on the NHS, I personally pay for individual counseling and personal psychotherapy. It tore my family apart. It knocks on your door uninvited and shatters your world, and the daughter you once knew is no longer there.

Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse, chair of the National Assembly Group on Eating Disorders, said there is something very wrong with the way eating disorders are treated in the UK.

The study, conducted by psychiatrist Agnes Ayton, psychiatric geneticist Professor Gerome Breen, and activist Hope Virgo, included EY’s analysis of the cost of the disease and evidence for people with eating disorders and caregivers.

Breen said: This report highlights the enormous impact of eating disorders on all age groups. We have been able to do some research that represents a tractable biology that could form the basis of new therapies, but more research funding is needed to develop them.

Virgo said the cost was sadly not surprising and the report served as a complete reminder that people were left in Limbo without any support.

According to the report, the growing demand for services has brought broken systems to their knees and required urgent change. We need vigilant funding and better education for all physicians and frontline staff to manage eating disorder emergencies.

