South Korea, US repatriate fallen soldiers 70 years later in Pearl Harbor ceremony





HONOLULU South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean servicemen and six suspected US servicemen were repatriated in a ceremony in Pearl Harbor.

South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War were in the possession of the US accounting agency POW / MIA until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government plane to be sent home.

South Korea has also returned the remains of suspected U.S. service members to the accounting agency, which recovers and identifies people missing in past conflicts. More than 7,500 Americans are missing from the Korean War.

The American and Korean heroes are finally returning home to their families after a 70-year wait, said Moon, who laid a wreath at the Pacific Honolulus National Memorial Cemetery.

Staff Sgt. Michael ONeal / Defense POW / MIA Accounting agency

Service members from the United States and the Republic of Korea render the honors during a joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 22, 2021 (U.S. Army photo by the Sergeant Michael O’Neal)

He was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he said he proposed that the parties concerned come together and proclaim the end of the Korean War, thus creating a new chapter of reconciliation and cooperation.

South Korea and North Korea signed a 1953 armistice that ended three years of war but never led to a formal declaration of peace.

The 68 remains arrived at the accounting agency from North Korea and South Korea. One came from an exhumation in the cemetery.

U.S. Rear Admiral Darius Banaji, deputy director of operations for the accounting agency, said more than 200 sets of remains in the Hawaii lab came from South Korea. Most were returned to South Korea in 2018 and 2020, he said.

So today’s ceremony, possibly the last of such magnitude, signifies the 68 ROK servicemen remaining in U.S. custody, Banaji said.

The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, told the event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that the Korean War has brought our two nations side by side to fight and defend the values ​​embodied in the ideals of freedom.

