Fluoride is added to British drinking water to reduce tooth decay | health





Fluoride is expected to be added to drinking water across the country after chief medical officers in the UK conclude that the mineral can reduce tooth decay.

Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his colleagues in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, citing UK Public Health estimates, add that adding more fluoride to the water supply will cause tooth decay among the wealthiest children by 17%, and the highest It has been estimated that it could be reduced by up to 28% among poor children.

They also dismissed safety concerns, blaming exaggerated and unproven suggestions for health risks, as there is no evidence that the ionized form of fluoride causes cancer.

Fluoride is found in low levels in water and is known to protect your teeth.

In a review of evidence released on Thursday, medical officials concluded: As with everything in medicine and public health, there is a balance of risks and benefits. There is undoubtedly a problem with caries in the UK and a deep-seated inequality problem that needs to be addressed. Water fluoridation can reduce this common problem.

In balance, there is strong scientific evidence that water fluoridation is an effective public health intervention to reduce the prevalence of tooth decay and improve dental health equity across the UK. This should be viewed as a complementary strategy rather than a replacement for other effective methods of increasing fluoride use.

Tooth decay is the leading cause of hospitalization in children between the ages of 5 and 9. In the school year 2019, 23.4% of 5-year-olds in the UK and 26.5% of 4-5 year olds in Scotland experienced a tooth loss.

Local authorities are now responsible for deciding whether to add fluoride to their local water supply.

A medical bill submitted to the House of Representatives will authorize Health Minister Sajid Javid to order fluoridation nationwide. However, a move towards centralization is not expected anytime soon.

Javid tweeted a link to the Chief Medical Officer’s conclusion and wrote: It’s nice to see a UK CMO investigating how water fluoridation can improve oral health and prevent tooth decay, which disproportionately affects the poorer groups. Reinforces why our Health and Care Act makes it easier to scale your water fluoridation plan.

In the UK, 5.8 million people drink water containing fluoride. Some of them occur naturally. It is more common in other countries including the United States, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Spain, Korea and New Zealand.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a safety limit of approximately twice the level set by the fluoridation plan. Whitty and his colleagues said drinking water inspectors should closely monitor water levels.

The British Dental Association (BDA) welcomed the statements of the four UK Chief Medical Officers. BDA Chair Eddie Crouch said: All dentists will thank CMOs for recognizing the lasting benefits that tap water fluoridation can bring to the nation’s oral health.

However, these gains are purely theoretical with no upfront investment. Spending here will pay off in itself, and ministers must show that they are willing to seize the moment. We need a combined approach. Millions of people have lost access to treatment due to COVID-19, and severe inequality is now set to widen.

The Oral Health Foundation said it fully supports the statement of the UK’s Chief Medical Officer about the effectiveness of fluoridated water and how beneficial it is in reducing tooth decay.

The debate over whether minerals should be added to water supplies has been around for a long time. In 2014, Public Health England urged the British Parliament to add fluoride to improve dental health.

In Australia, dentists and doctors in Queensland reported widespread cavities in 2019 in some states refusing to fluoride their water supplies, especially among children and the elderly.

Indigenous children, many of whom live in fluoride-free communities, have a tooth decay rate of 70%. This proportion was 55% of all Queensland children between the ages of 5 and 15.

In 2016, Australia’s top health and medical research institute analyzed more than 3,000 studies and found that adding minerals to drinking water did not lower IQ, cause cancer, or have other negative health effects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/23/fluoride-will-be-added-to-uk-drinking-water-to-cut-tooth-decay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos