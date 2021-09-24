CDC approves COVID recall for millions of older Americans – troyrecord





By LAURAN NEERGAARD ​​and MIKE STOBBE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, ushering in a major new phase in the United States’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky on Thursday evening approved a set of recommendations from a panel of advisers.

Counselors said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, residents of nursing homes, and people aged 50 to 64 who have underlying health conditions at risk. The extra dose will be given once they are at least six months after their last shot of Pfizer.

However, Walensky decided to make a recommendation that the panel rejected.

On Thursday, the panel voted against the claim that people can receive a booster if they are between the ages of 18 and 64 and are healthcare workers or have other employment that puts them at increased risk of exposure to the virus. virus.

But Walensky disagreed and postponed the recommendation, noting that such a move aligns with an FDA recall clearance decision earlier this week. The category she included covers people who live in institutional settings that increase their risk of exposure, such as prisons or homeless shelters, as well as healthcare workers.

The panel had offered the option of a booster for 18 to 49 year olds who have chronic health problems and want one. But counselors have refused to go any further and open reminders to otherwise healthy frontline health workers who are not at risk of serious illness but want to avoid even a mild infection.

The panel voted 9-6 to reject this proposal. But Walensky decided to ignore the advice of the advisory committee on this issue. In a decision several hours after the panel adjourned, Walensky released a statement saying she had reinstated the recommendation.

“As director of the CDC, it’s my job to recognize where our actions can have the most impact,” Walensky said in a statement Thursday evening. “At the CDC, we’re tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect, data to formulate actionable recommendations that optimize health. In a pandemic, even in the face of uncertainty, we must take actions that we believe will do the greatest good. “

Experts say getting the unvaccinated their first shots remains the top priority, and the panel wondered if the recall debate distracted from that goal.

The three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are still very protective against serious illness, hospitalizations and death, even with the spread of the extra-contagious delta variant. But only about 182 million Americans are fully immunized, or just 55% of the population.

“We can give people reminders, but that’s not really the answer to this pandemic,” said Dr Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University. “The hospitals are full because people are not vaccinated. We refuse care to people who deserve care because we are full of unvaccinated COVID positive patients. “

Thursday’s decision represented a dramatic cut in the Biden admin plan announced last month to hand out boosters to almost everyone to boost their protection. Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration, like the CDC panel, approved Pfizer boosters for a much narrower segment of the population than envisioned by the White House.

The recall plan marks a significant change in the country’s vaccination campaign. Britain and Israel are already giving a third round of gunfire despite strong objections from the World Health Organization that poor countries do not have enough for their initial doses.

Walensky opened Thursday’s meeting by stressing that immunization of the unvaccinated remains the primary focus “here in America and around the world.”

Walensky conceded that the data on who really needs immediate recall “is not perfect.” “Yet collectively they form a picture for us,” she said, “and they are what we have right now to make a decision about the next step in this pandemic. “

The CDC panel stressed that its recommendations will be changed if new evidence shows more people need a booster.

CDC advisers have expressed concern over the millions of Americans who received injections of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson early in the vaccine rollout. The government still has not considered boosters for these brands and has no data as to whether it is safe or effective to mix and match these people and give them a shot of Pfizer.

“I just don’t understand how, later this afternoon, we can say to people 65 and over, ‘You are at risk of serious illness and death, but only half of you can protect yourself. right now, “” said Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University.

About 26 million Americans received their last dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, about half of whom are 65 or older. It’s unclear how many more would meet the CDC panel’s recall qualifications.

Data from the CDC shows that vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness for all ages, but there is a slight decline in older adults. And immunity to a milder infection seems to wane months after people are first vaccinated.

For most people, if you’re not in a group recommended for a booster, “it’s really because we think you’re well protected,” said Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado.

Public health experts not involved in Thursday’s decision said people seeking a third dose at a pharmacy or other site were unlikely to be required to prove they qualify.

Even with the introduction of the boosters, a person who received only the first two doses would still be considered fully vaccinated, according to CDC’s Dr. Kathleen Dooling. This is an important question for people in parts of the country where you need to show proof of vaccination to eat in a restaurant or enter other workplaces.

Among those likely to benefit from a recall, there is little risk, the CDC concluded. Serious side effects from the first two doses of Pfizer are extremely rare, including inflammation of the heart which sometimes occurs in younger men. Data from Israel, which gave nearly 3 million people – most of them 60 and over – a third dose of Pfizer, revealed no red flags.

The United States has already authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. Other Americans, healthy and unhealthy, have been successful in getting reminders, in some cases simply by asking.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/09/23/us-sets-the-stage-for-covid-booster-shots-for-millions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos