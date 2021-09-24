Government may ban foreign betting companies from sponsoring British football shirts | Soccer





The loophole that allows foreign betting companies to advertise shirts and stadium stockpiles for English and Scottish football teams is likely to be scrapped as part of a government plan to reduce gambling holds on games.

Ministers finalizing planned gambling law reforms are expected to announce proposals in the coming weeks, and it is very likely that a full ban on displaying company logos on soccer shirts is possible.

The chief executive of the English Football League, backed by SkyBet, said Thursday that the outlook is worrisome.

The Guardian understands that ministers are looking beyond shirt sponsorship to win lucrative sponsorship deals targeting the controversial white label system used by overseas betting companies primarily in Asian countries such as China and Thailand.

The company has access to English and Scottish football through a partnership with a small company with a UK gambling license, a requirement for companies wishing to advertise in the UK.

White label companies based in jurisdictions such as the Isle of Man or Malta can effectively lease licenses to foreign brands and then market them through shirt and stadium hoarding to fans in countries where gambling is illegal and cannot be advertised.

The regime has raised concerns about the lack of transparency about the company’s owners and how the company operates, as shown on the football club’s shirt.

A source familiar with the review said this is a huge loophole, adding that it would be a surprise if the white label system survives.

A ban on white labels could allow these companies to stop advertising shirts as well as stadium stockpiles that frequently display betting promotions in multiple languages.

But the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) is also weighing whether or not to ban even a UK-based company from the front of soccer shirts amid concerns about its impact on children and vulnerable people.

A recent study found that gambling logos appear up to 700 times in a match.

However, according to EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, such a ban would be problematic for the EFL and could have a significant impact on the football league’s finances.

Currently, 9 of the 20 clubs in the Premier League have gambling companies as shirt sponsors, as well as 6 teams in the Championship. However, the EFL’s title sponsorship is with SkyBet, and the Football League has many other affiliations with the gambling industry. Birch estimates this to total $40 million per year.

Birch said he was concerned because the finances and sponsorships of the betting sector are an important part of the EFL’s finances. The figure we will put on it is 40m. If that particular road is closed to us, it will have a significant impact on our finances.

According to the report, it is unlikely that an outright ban on gambling advertising in football is possible, and Birch said that even with the most stringent changes, new sponsorship opportunities will continue to arise.

However, he argued that the gambling industry should make a financial contribution to football, no matter what happens, given that sports are important to most bookmakers’ business models.

Life goes on and if it’s a short-term hit, we need to find an alternative. Who knows what else in terms of sponsorship can fill that gap? said Birch. However, there are cases where the gambling industry makes huge amounts of money from football. So in whatever form or form we think they should make some kind of contribution. It may be a different form than a shirt sponsorship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/23/government-could-ban-foreign-betting-firms-from-sponsoring-uk-football-shirts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos