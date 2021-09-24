2021 U.S. Team Racing Championship heads to Bristol, Rhode Island





2018 United States Team Racing Championship

September 22, 2021, Bristol, Rhode Island. This weekend, the 2021 American Team Racing Championship for the historic George R. Hinman Trophy arrives in beautiful Bristol, Rhode Island. This American national sailing championship, organized by the Bristol Yacht Club, offers three days of racing from Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26. The 2021 US Team Racing Championship is sponsored by Regatta Craft Mixers and Lon Gundie and local sponsor Tajima Direct.

First hosted in 1981, the US Team Racing Championship remains one of the most anticipated annual sailing championships of the season. This year’s championship features an impressive roster of accomplished teams and experienced team riders, many of whom have competed in or won this championship in the past years. From prominent one-design sailors in fleet racing circles to current and former top-level sailors and college coaches, this US National Sailing Championship attracts a wide range of sailors, men and women.

“The format of the competition is extremely convincing this year,” said Nick Cromwell, race president at the Bristol Yacht Club. “The format will allow teams to be ranked against a similar competition, which will create an even tighter and more exciting competition. It’s going to be really quick in order to accommodate as many races as possible, and we’re excited to set this up in a location that will be right next to the dock.

The race begins on Friday with a qualifying round in a Swiss League format and ends with a knockout series among the top teams. The races will take place in Bristol Harbor, off the docks at the Maritime Center in Bristol city center.

“The Bristol Yacht Club has been planning this event for almost two years,” says Cromwell. “We are really delighted to finally host this regatta, and the support from the many volunteers of the Bristol Yacht Club and the Harbor Master has been incredible.”

Twenty-four teams will join the fleet this year, creating perhaps one of the fiercest competitions the regatta has seen in its 40-year history. “Team races are a very important part of the sport,” says Cromwell. “This is an area with a lot of growth and interest, especially for the youngest and the ‘fresh out of college’ population. This is a tremendous growth opportunity for the sport, and we are proud to partner with US Sailing for this event.

To accommodate the format and have ten fleets on the water at the same time, the club brought together 30 boats. Zim Sailing supplies 18 Zim 420th (v. 2), Roger Williams University Sailing Team supplies six e420s and six 420s from the Bristol Yacht Club sailing program, the East Bay Sailing Foundation will also be in rotation.

The regatta was started by Sailing World magazine, and after years of growth and popularity, the event was adopted by US Sailing and became known as the US Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy. The trophy was presented in recognition of George R. Hinman’s many years of service and contribution to sailing.

Event website[https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-u-s-team-racing-championship/]

List of competitors [Coming Soon]

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Lon Gundie

Lon Gundie is a boutique clothing brand that makes super cool and super comfy base layers designed to #outperform. Lon Gundie has been dressing the sailing community in our unique custom apparel since 2015. Lon Gundie custom protectors and bibs can be found on the podium, on the course and at the Yacht Club.Lon Gundie is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA in using recycled fabrics that are more respectful of the environment.

