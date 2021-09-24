UK hints at allowing more foreign drivers to alleviate fuel shortage





The UK government has suggested that immigration rules could be relaxed to help more foreign truck drivers alleviate gas station shortages as the ruling Conservative Party grows concerned about the impact of the transport crisis.

Energy company BP announced Thursday that “a handful” of gas stations will temporarily close due to a shortage of drivers capable of transporting unleaded and diesel grade fuel. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil also warned that a “minor” of gasoline forecourts were affected.

Truck drivers currently do not meet the technical criteria for obtaining a work visa in the UK under the government’s new points-based system, and in recent months the government has resisted requests to provide temporary visas to foreign drivers to fill about 100,000 people. vacancy.

But Conservative lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the escalating fuel shortage crisis and the political impact of rising cost of living as the temporary increase in universal credit benefit payments is due to end.

When asked by the BBC’s Question Time program on Thursday evening whether the government could lift immigration restrictions in the short term, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “I’m pretty sure that if that’s actually a solution, we’re going to be very aggressive in lifting immigration restrictions. Nothing will be ruled out.”

Shapps is willing to “move heaven and earth” to solve the problem on Friday, but suggested options other than easing immigration rules could be more effective.

He said there was a “systematic shortage of drivers” for the Today program “for a long time”, noting that many drivers left the sector due in part to low wages caused by importing their labor from abroad.

Instead, the combination of higher wages, increased licensing exams for HGV drivers, and better working conditions will help solve the problem in the medium term, lure qualified drivers back into the profession and attract new employees, Shapps said. claimed.

“What we do know is that there are a lot of people who have HGV licenses, but many have expired over the years as they are often kicked out of the market because European labor is cheaper,” he said. “We want to get those people back in.

“There has been a lot of additional pressure on drivers, and the market has responded by paying more for drivers, although this is bringing people back. . . The principal bottleneck is to make sure you can get tested because there were no tests available during the coronavirus period. [pandemic]’ he said.

Industry estimates suggest that around 20,000 EU drivers returned home during the pandemic, but an additional 50,000 UK drivers with HGV licenses have also stopped working in the past 18 months.

Shapps rejected proposals that Brexit exacerbated the problem, arguing that the UK’s decision to leave the EU “helped provide some solutions”. For example, he points out that the UK would not have been able to double its testing capacity within the EU.

Meanwhile, the government appears more receptive to the possibility of extending the agricultural seasonal worker program, which has allowed 30,000 foreigners to come to the UK to help with the harvest.

The Agricultural and Food group is already cutting back planting plans for 2022 and is lobbying for an extension to the plan, warning that UK food production will fall and prices will rise without more workers.

The National Farmers Union is lobbying for what it calls a Covid-19 recovery visa, which will be open to a wider category of workers across the supply chain, including areas like meat processing not covered by seasonal worker plans.

A senior industry official said talks with the agriculture ministry’s Defra continued on Friday, but said ministers “appeared to be increasingly sympathetic” to some form of expanded supply to food workers.

Agriculture Minister George Eustice said on Thursday that he was trying to “change the focus” of the plan, acknowledging that there was a “rapid” labor shortage in some UK sectors in Northern Ireland.

According to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Group in August, the sector has an average vacancy rate of 13%, which is estimated to have more than 500,000 vacancies across the food and beverage business.

