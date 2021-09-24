China, US question Europe’s role as primary technology regulator





European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks to media in Brussels, Belgium.

LONDON China and the United States are taking more aggressive steps to regulate large tech companies, challenging the European Union’s dominance in space.

For a while, the EU has led the way in regulating technology. Part of the reason is that the region does not have large tech companies; as such, regulation was the only area where Europe could dominate. High-profile policies such as the GDPR or the General Data Protection Regulation, which give users a better voice in how their data is used, have made headlines around the world and have compelled users to tech giants to make changes.

But the United States is catching up and China is also taking it to a new level which has not only increased the pressure on Big Tech, but has also called into question the role of the EU in this space.

“China and the United States began to understand that they needed rules,” Dexter Thielen, senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC. As such, he said, “there is competition in regulation.”

Chinese authorities have introduced a series of laws targeting the tech sector in recent months. Anti-monopoly laws, stricter data protection rules and more have triggered new investigations and fines for a number of companies.

This has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in value from Chinese tech giants, with companies such as Tencent, Alibaba and Didi coming under pressure.

In the United States, President Joe Biden signed a new executive order in July that impacts corporate consolidation and antitrust laws. It gives the Federal Trade Commission the ability to challenge past “bad mergers” and limits non-compete agreements.

What does this mean for the EU?

“If Europe does not catch up, perhaps it could do so by cooperating with the United States and other countries, it will lose its ‘Brussels effect’ not because of a decline in its soft power , but rather because of the technological dominance of China, which come with protocols, standards, specifications and, ultimately, rules, ”Andrea Renda, senior researcher at the CEPS think tank, told CNBC, by email.

This means that the EU may need to diversify its approach beyond regulation if it is to continue to play a key role in technology.

“There is a realization in Europe that regulation is not enough,” said Thielen of the EIU.

In fact, there are many initiatives that the European Commission is working on, the executive arm of the EU, which shows an attempt to influence other areas of the sector.

Thierry Breton, head of the European single market, is working on an artificial intelligence strategy, on space traffic management standards that promote safe access to outer space, etc. More recently, the commission also announced plans to increase semiconductor production in the region.

All of these steps fall under what some EU policymakers describe as digital sovereignty: the idea that the bloc must foster its own innovation and become less dependent on foreign technologies and companies.

But the question is whether he will succeed and how quickly. One of the biggest criticisms of the EU is the time it takes to implement new laws.

A recent example is the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, two major pieces of legislation aimed at ensuring fairer competition, which were introduced in December but are not expected to be implemented until mid-2022 in the year. earlier.

“For the DSA as for the DMA, which are both far reaching and extremely difficult to assess in terms of their economic consequences, the views of the Member States are as different as chalk and cheese, this which makes any material progress very unlikely very soon, “said Matthias Bauer, senior economist at the ECIPE think tank.

He acknowledged that there is an overarching goal between the US, EU and China: to give users more control over certain data and limit the potential market power of digital giants. However, he stressed that each region has a different approach and “significant regulatory divergence will be the likely outcome”.

“Too early to say”

In the end, Emre Peker, director of consultancy firm Eurasia, said it was too early to say that the EU is losing its crown as the world’s top technology regulator.

“Although the EU cannot control trade and regulatory trends in Beijing and Washington, it will tirelessly strive to maintain its leadership position in rule-making, with some success,” he said. he said, however, “regulations alone will not help the EU’s industrial push to decrease interdependencies.”

“It is a reality that most European decision-makers are aware of, but have no remedy for the moment,” he added.

