Business secretary appointed six new non-executive directors to the UK Research and Innovation Board





Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng today (Friday 24 September) confirmed the appointment of six new non-executive directors to the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Board of Directors.

Combining business, scientific and technological expertise, the new appointment, in collaboration with UKRI Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie, will support and challenge UKRI to maximize the benefits of government investment in R&D and help secure the UK’s position as a global scientific superpower. will be .

New Appointment Sir Ian Boyd FRS

Ian Boyd is Professor of Biology at St Andrews University, President-elect of the Royal Society of Biology and Chair of the UK Research Integrity Office. A Scottish zoologist, environmental and polar scientist, he was Chief Scientific Advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs from September 2012 to August 2019. He was knighted in 2019 for scientific and economic merits on food and the environment and was elected next. Member of the Royal Society in 2021.

Dr. John Fingerton

John Fingleton is an economist who runs his own business, Fingleton, advising businesses on competition and regulatory issues. He is a senior independent member of the Council of Innovate UK and director of the Center for Economic Policy Research. Prior to founding Fingleton, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Fair Trading, where he operated the Irish Competition Authority.

Professor Anthony Finkelstein CBE

Anthony Finkelstein is the Chancellor of University City, London. Prior to joining City, he was the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser for National Security. During this time, Finkelsteins research was based at the Alan Turing Institute, where he served as Chair of Software Systems Engineering at University College London (UCL). Prior to that, he was the Dean of the UCL Faculty of Engineering Sciences and the Director of Computer Science at UCL. His scientific research spans a wide range of software and systems engineering.

Priya Gooha MBE

Priya Guha is a Venture Partner at Merian Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital fund that invests in deep, women-led technological innovation in the UK and US. She is also a member of the Innovate UK Council, which sets the overall goals and direction of the UK government innovation agency, and is a Non-Executive Director of Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading center for cutting-edge digital technology innovation. Priya is also an advisor to Kheiron Medical Technologies, a leading UK startup using deep learning for cancer detection, and formerly British Consul General in San Francisco, where he led the UK government’s relationship with Silicon Valley for five years.

Nigel Thun

Nigel Toon is the co-founder and CEO of Graphcore, a British semiconductor company that develops processors for AI and machine learning. Prior to founding Graphcore, he was the CEO of two venture capital backed silicon companies and was also a co-founder of Icera, a 3G cellular modem chip company. Prior to joining Icera, he spent 13 years as Vice President and General Manager at Altera Corporation, responsible for the establishment and deployment of the European division.

Luwan Weerasekera

Ruwan Weerasekera is a former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, Managing Director and COO of Securities at UBS Investment Bank, and a Partner at Accenture. He is also a former senior independent director of ICBC Standard Bank PLC and a non-executive director of the London North West University Health Care Trust. Earlier this year, he was appointed by the BEIS Minister to the Financial Reporting Committee as a member of the Board of Directors.

