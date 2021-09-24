Migrant camp shrinks at US border as more Haitians withdraw





DEL RIO, Texas (AP) Haitian migrants waited to know their fate at a Texas border camp that has shrunk significantly from the nearly 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in the aim to seek humanitarian protection in the United States, but who are now threatened with deportation.

Families gathered around makeshift shelters supported by giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acua, Mexico, as the wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing garbage bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or on the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-shaped carrizo cane.

About 3,000 were left as of Thursday evening, the Department of Homeland Security said. The number peaked on Saturday as migrants motivated by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing in an attempt to seek asylum.

The administration recently extended protections to more than 100,000 Haitians already in the United States, many of whom left their homelands after the devastating 2010 earthquake due to security concerns and social unrest in the poorest country. of the western hemisphere. But this does not apply to newcomers.

The United States and Mexico appeared keen to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border which resulted in the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti and the conviction of civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton. and UNICEF after images spread widely this week of border officers on the move. their horses to block and forcibly move the migrants.

Homeland Security said nearly 2,000 Haitians were quickly deported on flights since Sunday under pandemic powers that prevent people from seeking asylum. Approximately 3,900 were being processed for possible return to Haiti or for placement in a US immigration court. Others have been released to the United States with notices to appear in court or report to immigration authorities. Thousands of people have returned to Mexico.

Authorities expect the camp to be empty in about two days, according to a directly briefed US official who was not authorized to speak in public. Homeland Security had planned to increase to seven daily flights, but only carried out three on Wednesday and five on Thursday due to issues with contractors and mechanical delays, the official said. Seven flights were scheduled to Haiti on Friday, six on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

Across a river, Haitians camping in Mexico woke up surrounded by security forces on Thursday, with a helicopter rumbling above their heads and state police trucks spaced every hour. About 30 feet (9 meters) between their tents and the edge of the Rio Grande.

After anxious minutes of indecision, dozens of families rushed into the river to cross where there was only one municipal police vehicle, believing it was best to try their luck with the US authorities.

Guileme Paterson, a 36-year-old Haitian, looked stunned. It’s a difficult time, she said before starting to cross paths with her husband and their four children.

Things are bad, said Michou Pétion, carrying his 2-year-old son to the river. Her husband carried bags of personal effects and several pairs of sneakers hung around her neck.

The United States deports a lot to Haiti, now I don’t know if I can get in or out, Petion said.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials allowed reporters to visit the camp but prevented them from speaking to the migrants. For those who remained, food, shelter and medical attention were provided, US officials said.

Sharpton said Thursday he visited the camp and witnessed real human disgrace and catastrophic. A handful of protesters, some wearing former President Donald Trump’s 2020 camouflage hats, shouted through Sharptons’ remarks.

Sharpton has vowed to keep coming back … and stand by our people and make sure asylum is treated in a way and in a way.

Some Haitians are allowed to stay in the United States at least temporarily to seek asylum or to stay under another residency application, with notices to appear before immigration authorities later. DHS officials declined to specify the number, but said they were particularly vulnerable, meaning they are pregnant, have young children, or the United States lacks the capacity. to keep them in detention, especially during the pandemic.

The government has no plans to stop deporting others on public health grounds despite pressure from Democratic lawmakers, who say migrants are being returned to a troubled country some left there. is over ten years old.

The Trump administration adopted the policy in March 2020 to justify restrictive immigration policies in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Biden administration used it to justify the expulsion of Haitian migrants.

A federal judge late last week ruled the rule was inappropriate and gave the government two weeks to end it, but the Biden administration appealed.

Officials have said the US State Department is in talks with Brazil and Chile to allow some Haitians who previously resided there to return, but it’s complicated because some no longer have legal status there.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote submitted a resignation letter protesting the large-scale inhumane deportations of Haitian migrants.

Foote, who was appointed in July, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he was stepping down immediately with deep disappointment and apologies to those who sought crucial changes.

I will not be associated with the inhuman and counterproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined in secure complexes due to the danger that represent armed gangs for everyday life, he wrote. Our political approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my political recommendations have been ignored and rejected, when not edited to project a different narrative from mine.

The career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated by what he saw as a lack of urgency in Washington and an icy pace in efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

State Department spokesman Ned Price disputed Footes’ claims, saying his proposals had been fully considered in a rigorous and transparent political process.

Some of these proposals were deemed detrimental to our commitment to promoting democracy in Haiti and were rejected during the political process. For him, to say that his proposals were ignored is just plain wrong, Price said.

UNICEF said early estimates show more than two in three migrants deported to Haiti are women and children, including newborns.

Haiti is reeling from the triple tragedy of natural disasters, gang violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, who said those returned without adequate protection were find themselves even more vulnerable to the violence, poverty and displacement factors that led to migration in the first place.

US officials said about two-thirds of people in the camp are families and the rest are single adults.

But even as the number of Haitian migrants in Del Rio dwindled, a few groups of Cubans marched on a dirt road towards the camp on Thursday.

As a group of three men approached, an officer from Texas shouted: We have migrants! One of the men said in Spanish: Were here. We have arrived in the land of the free.

___

Lozano reported from Del Rio, Texas. AP journalists Julio Cortez in Del Rio; Joshua Goodman in Miami; Matthew Lee in New York; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/67a91b80b0e9661472af9f31b0becafd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos