Kingswood prepares 9 M&A deals to drive UK growth





Kingswood is diverting its consolidation efforts to the UK after sales rose 646% to £61.5 million in the first half of the year. This is thanks to acquisitions and growth in the United States.

Kingswood, which acquired Admiral Wealth Management in the UK last month, said in its interim results today (September 24) that “potential deals currently being evaluated, along with nine deals currently in exclusive due diligence, including opportunities in key preferred markets across the UK, are being evaluated. There is an extensive pipeline of M&A opportunities in the UK”.

The Wealth & Investment Management Group is also in “exclusive” discussions with three non-UK companies, two of which are wealth management companies.

The plan is to continue to provide “significant indefinite growth” to both UK and state businesses.

Kingswood UK, which includes wealth management and investment management divisions, posted an operating profit of £2.8m between January and June 2021, an increase of £1m over the same period last year.

It also generated a profit of £10.6 million and the wealth management department’s revenues nearly doubled from £4.7 million to £8.3 million.

The US branch of Kingswood, which opened last year, generated an operating profit of £2.5 million. Revenues amounted to £51 million, of which £41.8 million came from investment banking fees and £9.1 million from wealth management.

But overall, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of £3.7 million through 30 June 2021, most of which consisted of acquisition costs, business positioning and transaction costs of £4.8 million.

Kingswood’s UK advisors have surged to 64 this year, more than double the 30 they had last year. Its assets under advisory amount to £4.5 billion and it has 8,000 active customers. There are currently 207 Authorized Representatives in Kingswood, USA.

Gary Wilder, Group CEO of Kingswood, said, “We are now benefiting from our acquisition strategy and our successful entry and strengthening of our position in the attractive, high-growth US market.

“Kingswood continues to focus on building long-term value strategies around its vertical complementary growth business line in international independent retail asset and investment management.

“With the acquisition of Admiral Wealth Management in the UK in August and a strong pipeline of UK and international acquisition opportunities, the second half of 2021 will be another busy and exciting period for the group.

“With the financial and strategic support of Pollen Street Capital and KPIs, Kingswood will continue to capitalize on consolidation, acquisition and consolidation opportunities across the international asset and investment management market.”

David Lawrence is responsible for the UK business and Mike Nessim is responsible for the US business.

“Acquisitions, consolidation and growth are absolutely what we are looking for,” Lawrence said.

“We have built great momentum in developing our acquisition pipeline for the rest of 2021 and we hope to transition in 2022.

“The acquisition selection process is rigorous. Targets should be solely dedicated to serving their clients using the Kingswood model, designed to free up time for advisors to focus more on clients.

“Likewise, we have become adept at consolidating our acquired businesses, and with a team of experts leading this activity, we have created a platform for future growth.”

