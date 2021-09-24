Blinken defends US leadership at UN as Biden administration grapples with foreign policy crises





The senior US diplomat, speaking to reporters at the United Nations General Assembly, said he met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as the administration tried to mend ties broken over the US announcement of the “AUKUS” alliance with the UK and Australia and agreement to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines – submarines France expected to sell in Canberra. “We recognize that this will take time and hard work, and will be demonstrated not just in word, but in deed, and I am determined to work closely with Minister Le Drian on this crucial effort,” Blinken said of repairing the fault which led France to recall its ambassador from Washington. The United States hosted the 76th session of the Global Diplomatic Gathering – downsized in size and ambition due to the Covid-19 pandemic – at a time when the Biden administration is positioning itself on the global stage has been tarnished by crises of Afghanistan’s foreign policy, diplomatic quarrels with France and condemnation of its treatment of Haitian refugees. Another major foreign policy goal – reviving the Iran nuclear deal – has stalled as Tehran’s new president has refused to engage in talks in Vienna.

Blinken highlighted two major challenges facing the world – the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change – and called on the world to do more. “When it comes to both the pandemic and the climate, the international response is not as aggressive as it should be,” he said. “And that’s what we were trying to keep working hard, to emphasize here this week and in the days and weeks to come.”

But most of the questions Blinken asked were about diplomatic missteps and foreign policy challenges facing the Biden administration.

Asked about the fiery denunciations of former special envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, who resigned while calling the Biden administration’s policy on Haitian refugees “inhuman,” Blinken thanked Foote for his services, even as senior State Department officials publicly criticized the former envoy.

Foote condemned the administration’s “inhuman” decision to deport Haitian refugees and “deeply flawed” US policies towards Haiti, saying he “will not be associated with the inhumane and counter-decision. productive United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees’ from the United States. Border of Mexico.

“People have strong opinions about just about any issue we deal with, and especially when it comes to an issue that breeds real passion, like Haiti,” said Blinken. “The level of desperation among migrants is something that can only affect us mightily, and so I really understand the passion that goes with it, and I understand Dan’s passion. But that’s also why both on the plane both personally and institutionally, we are committed to doing all we can to support the Haitian people now and in the future. ”

The Biden administration is grappling with an influx of thousands of migrants, many of whom are Haitians, to the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. The administration has repeatedly promised in public statements that migrants will be turned away, angering many Democrats and human rights groups, who say it is inhumane to return migrants due to the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

“Stay united”

Images of border patrol officials on horseback using aggressive tactics against Haitians have drawn widespread criticism.

Blinken also discussed Afghanistan, another difficult issue for the Biden administration following the chaotic withdrawal from the country, saying he had been at the center of discussions throughout his tenure at the Annual General Assembly. “During these meetings, we have stressed how essential it is for the international community to remain united” in its approach to the Taliban as the group continues to seek legitimacy and international support, he said.

The American message to the international community is that any legitimacy or support for the Taliban must depend on meeting their commitments in key areas: “allowing foreign nationals and Afghans to travel outside the country if they wish; prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as an external base of operations to threaten other countries; respect fundamental human rights, in particular for women, children, members of minority groups; refrain from retaliation; allow unhindered humanitarian access; and form a truly inclusive government that can meet basic needs and reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people, ”said Blinken.

He also admitted that there had been little movement on the return to Iranian nuclear talks.

“We do not yet have an agreement with Iran to resume talks,” Blinken said. “The question is whether and, if so, when Iran is ready to do so.”

He said the United States had been “very sincere and very firm” in its attempts to return to mutual respect for the nuclear deal and to address “all of the concerns that we and many other countries have with it. ‘Iran”.

Earlier Thursday, a senior State Department official said the United States was working on contingency plans in case Iran continued to make nuclear progress and did not return to international talks. The official added that as the United States and its allies wait for Tehran to resume nuclear talks, their patience may soon run out.

“Any government would do this,” the official said, speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday about the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We obviously have to look at what we will do if we conclude that Iran is not interested in returning to the JCPOA or that its nuclear advantage is such that it does not make sense that the JCPOA has been gutted.”

The official said it was the preference of the United States and its allies “to come back to the table”, and added that if there is any concern about a Plan B, it is “the one than Iran, where they want to continue building this and not seriously commit to going back to the JCPOA. “

CNN’s Michael Conte contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/23/politics/blinken-unga-presser/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos