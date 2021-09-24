UK Gasoline Shortage Needs to Rethink Visa Rules for Drivers | Nils Prattley





Retailers’ warnings about empty shelves and appeals to the government to temporarily ease visa regulations for HGV drivers went unheard. Is the fuel shortage in BP’s front yard a time for ministers to reconsider?

So far, there are no signs of faltering in Westminster, but political stakes are growing. We’ve already heard from the boss of Next Simon Wolfson, a Brexit supporter, that it’s crazy for the Ministry of Home Affairs to stop people from coming to the country to work as chauffeurs when skills are desperately needed. Tesco Chairman John Allen similarly said this week that visa easing is something to be done over the next six, 12 and 18 months.

These are heavyweight conference room figures. That’s right. They anticipate shortages and ignore the industry’s failure to recruit drivers. After all, Brexit is not an entirely new factor, and the aging profile of the HGV driver population is not another factor Allan mentioned.

But bosses are also reporting the facts from the field today. Higher wages and sign-on bonuses for drivers (worth it after years of seeing their skills undervalued) cannot change the basic shortage of qualified individuals. It requires pragmatism.

No one thinks visa easing is the panacea, and it won’t come on Christmas. EU countries have their own tribes. And, yes. The long-term answer is obviously more training and permanently higher wages. However, the driver shortage is likely to continue through 2022. It would be a trivial act of common sense to amend visa rules to be prepared.

A cold future for energy price caps

The energy rate cap will be raised to 139 on October 1st. As everyone knows by now, in the next review, the base tariffs will be adjusted from April 2022. Paul Scully, a small ministerial business, said Thursday that the government is in talks with Ofgem about what’s in store for next spring. He will be disappointed with what he hears.

The key to energy limits is that they are set through a dynamical formula that models the wholesale price of previous periods. The degree of judgment and flexibility that Ofgem can apply is approximately zero.

Energy consulting firm Cornwall Insights analyzed earlier this week: We need to see a substantial and sustained decline in the wholesale market as we are already entering a six-month period for the summer 2022 cap and now record wholesale prices are being set. There is. To avoid the kind of upper bound you predicted over the period.

What is that prediction? Modeling showed that it increased from 1,277 to 1,455 for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer. So another chunky and politically inflammatory hike.

The conversation pastors hope to be able to have is to consider ways to circumvent awkward arithmetic. However, this is not a start unless the government is ready to dismantle the entire system of independent price regulation. In addition to improving the warm home discount that now seems like a must, the script is already halfway written.

Basis for BAs Gatwick short-distance planning

British Airways’ plans to establish a separate short-haul subsidiary in Gatwick didn’t even check in. When the pilots were asked to approve a project involving poor conditions, they voted against, and the BA abandoned the idea, assuming that the announcement was not a last-ditch negotiation strategy.

This turn of events is not a big surprise. BA’s have tried twice in the past to run low-cost jobs and run out. Go was sold to easyJet decades ago. Ryanairs Michael OLeary was joking when he predicted that the venture on which it is now based would fail, but it also reflected the widely held view that it is difficult for legacy airlines to turn parts of their business into low-cost operations. The pilots showed how demanding they are.

Theoretically, if a BA sees the short-haul European market as attractive in its own right, it will be simpler to buy an established low-cost operator. In that regard, BA CEO Luis Gallego, oddly enough, did not deny a question in the Sunday Times last weekend that he had discussed a merger with easyJet’s management. We have spoken to all airlines that may be of interest. It may mean nothing, but it was an interesting story.

