Hospitality sector raises discreet toasts as UK pubgoers return | pub





Pubgoers are flocking to the locals again, according to figures that have sparked a cautious toast in the industry, but have raised warnings of fresh chaos when governments re-brand hospitality as a winter Covid-19 risk.

Financial figures released by the three large chains on Thursday show that 47,000 pubs in the UK have been hit hard by a series of closures and trade restrictions and things are improving.

Mitchells & Butlers, one of the UK’s largest pub groups with 1,784 venues, said sales reached 97% of pre-corona levels after indoor services resumed in much of the UK on 17 May and overtook 2019 in eight categories. said. A few weeks until September 18th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner, which operates 209 pubs and offers 175 additional rentals, recently reported trading volume at 86% of pre-epidemic levels, but may increase as workers gradually return to offices in London, where 44% of pubs are located. expect that. .

City Pub Group, which operates 50 pubs in market towns and cities across the country, says sales have been above 90% of normal levels and that returning to work will push that number even higher.

Sales for the week ending September 5 were 95% of 2019, according to the most recent industry-wide figures from the British Beer & Pub Association, a trade organization.

Despite signs that pub culture is in full swing, tax collectors and industry figures have warned that recent improvements are weak due to immediate problems such as a shortage of HGV drivers and the carbon dioxide used in soda and beer hampering recovery.

They added that the revival could be halted if a new wave of winter Covid-19 cases leads to the restoration of strict restrictions or lockdown orders.

Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers, said the company’s food-serving pubs generated the highest sales. It was a hangover when we were in more limited trading hours, he said.

Sit down and dine, you have your own space and it’s not crowded with strangers, so customers are adopting it. And when friends and family haven’t been seen for a long time, people like to sit down, eat, and have a decent evening.

He added, however, that drink sales are dwindling as drinkers remain vigilant against all-standing places, and any government scrutiny aimed at hospitality could trigger financial hardship for the sector.

[Last year] The prime minister has told people not to go to bars, even though there is no evidence that bars and hospitality are the cause above all else.

The seed was planted. There was enough noise to make people a little nervous about it, and it comes in numbers.

He warned, emphasizing the national truck driver shortage as a more pressing issue. You can’t make a plan.

The Rose Inn in Norwich has benefited from a surge in deals after deregulation in May and a return to Premier League football due to its proximity to Norwich FC’s Carrow Road Stadium.

However, publican Dawn Hopkins said her property was still closed three days a week and that deals were much more difficult to predict, making staffing and inventory planning more difficult.

Everyone I talk to says the same thing. Wednesday will be absolutely maddening and Friday will be quiet, she said. The way people work has changed, and fewer people meet after work. It’s not too ordinary.

Trading group UK Hospitality welcomed the signs that pub acquisitions were on the rise, but pointed to ongoing concerns, including rising costs and continuing labor shortages, which put pressure on profits.

The CEO also highlighted supply chain issues, including soaring gas prices and CO2 shortages.

Weak consumer confidence is easily eroded by negative numbers for Plan B, Kate Nicholls said.

Plan B means expanding the possibility of entering hospitality through measures such as vaccine passports, mandatory return of masks and telecommuting.

