The Guardian’s View of Low Emission Zones: Britain Needs to Clean Up Action | editorial





Estimates vary on the number of cars and drivers affected by the introduction of new emission regulations in London next month. It is estimated that about one-fifth of the 2.6 million households, or about half of all households, do not meet the new standards. However, given the higher percentage of car ownership in the outer boroughs than in the affected areas, some drivers of more polluted cars are not required to pay a 12.50 daily fee or change their vehicle.

Within the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez), the story is different. Most gasoline cars registered after 2005 meet the more stringent standards. Most diesels registered before 2015 do not. Owners of such vehicles have reason to be dissatisfied. Driving is not inherently antisocial and has been strongly encouraged for decades. Cheating holds manufacturers accountable for the erroneous agreements that have developed around diesel. For families or other groups, driving is too often the cheapest and fastest way to travel because of the excessive rail and other transportation costs. For some people, there is no other way, depending on the situation.

But given our knowledge of its impact on human health, including some evidence that air pollution is linked to more serious coronavirus infections, Ulez is to be welcomed. Under former mayor Boris Johnson, London’s air remained dirty despite a growing number of studies showing the detrimental effects of pollution. A study last year found that London had the worst air pollution-related health care costs in Europe, and the coroner ruled that in 2013, 7-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah died of asthma in London.

The problem isn’t limited to the capital, but it’s the UK’s largest city, making the most headlines by a large margin. Between 2015 and 2018, the government lost three times in court by environmental activist ClientEarth over levels of illegal pollution across the country. Bath and Birmingham plan to introduce similar low-emission plans, but other cities have put plans on hold.

The new rules will make London safer, especially for people with respiratory vulnerabilities. Nearly 10,000 low-income car owners have already received assistance to dispose of or retrofit their aging vehicles. But Mayor Sadiq Khan is right to point out, as he did on Thursday, that his plans are only one part of a much bigger picture. Recent flash floods show that the threat of global warming is increasing along with local air pollution. What is needed to address both of these is a mode transition from vehicular traffic to walking and biking. London and other British cities are far behind some Europeans in this regard.

The climate and environmental challenges we face can be so overwhelming that we want to ignore them. By linking Ulez with the broader call for radical climate action, Mr Khan must help curb this and focus the mind on the overwhelmingly important decisions that lie ahead. He will continue to face strong pressure on his crooked promises of a new road tunnel under the River Thames, the impact of which will only exacerbate the problems Ulez is trying to alleviate. But the area itself should go one step further and be welcomed as a breath of fresh air.

