



Life expectancy for men in the UK has fallen for the first time since the current record began 40 years ago due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), boys born between 2018 and 2020 are expected to live between the ages of 79.2 and 79 between 2015 and 2017.

It is the first time that the non-overlapping period has decreased since the study began in the early 1980s.

Girls born in 2018-20 are likely to live the same 82.9 years as in 2015-17, so estimates for women have not changed significantly.

Pamela Cobb of ONS’ Center for Aging and Demographics said: Life expectancy in the UK has increased over the past 40 years, although at a slow pace over the past decade. However, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has caused more deaths than usual.

As a result, in the latest estimates, life expectancy for women has not actually improved, while life expectancy for men has fallen to levels reported from 2012 to 2014.

Comparable data on life expectancy began in 1980-82, when newborn males were 70.8 years old and females 76.8 years old.

However, the latest figures do not necessarily mean that babies born between 2018 and 2020 will have shorter lifespans.

These estimates now rely on assumptions that the unusually high mortality rate will last a lifetime, Cobb said.

Life expectancy is likely to return to a trend of improvement in the future once the coronavirus pandemic is over and the consequences of future mortality are known.

The new estimate also shows the variance between the four countries in the UK.

Life expectancy for men has decreased in England from 79.5 years in 2015-17 to 79.3 years in 2018-2 and in Scotland from 77 to 76.8 years.

However, in Northern Ireland it rose slightly from 78.4 to 78.7, while in Wales it did not change significantly to 78.3.

For women, in Wales it fell from 82.3 to 82.1 and in Scotland from 81.1 to 81. In Northern Ireland, the figure increased slightly from 82.3 to 82.4, and in England it remained largely flat at 83.1.

Across the UK, ONS found that male life expectancy at birth has declined significantly in most areas, with a drop of nearly four months in North East England and Yorkshire/Humber and three months in the West Midlands and North West England.

In contrast, men in South West England affected by the 2020 pandemic have increased for over a month, and the region has lower Covid-19 mortality rates for men and women than other regions.

South West England also had fewer additional or excess deaths than other regions and had a lower share of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19.

For the female population, the largest declines in regional life expectancy occurred in the West Midlands and Yorkshire/Humber. In southwest England there was a significant increase in four months.

