Fall 2000: When fuel shortages virtually brought Britain to a standstill | supply chain crisis





There are echoes of the fall of 2000, when the shortage virtually halted the country as Britain escalated into an energy and fuel crisis as BP rationed its gasoline supply.

Protests over prices have depleted pumps in many gas station forecourts. The crisis, sparked by a huge rise in fuel prices, surprised governments and drivers.

As crude oil prices climbed to 23 barrels a barrel, activists warned that gasoline prices could hit 4 gallons soon. Prices in the UK are the highest in Europe. Outrage erupted when the Labor government ruled out a cut in oil tariffs.

Farmers and truckers in Wales and the Northwest first sealed off the Stanlow refinery in Cheshire, which was then owned by Shell, on 8 September. Next up was the Texaco refinery in Pembrokeshire.

Protests have escalated over the week as the government calls for a cut in fuel taxes, including at Kingsbury in the West Midlands, the UK’s largest inland oil terminal. The highway is blocked by trucks. Britain began to come to a halt when the desperate Tony Blair issued a warning that life could be lost if the fuel blockade was not lifted.

Within 24 hours of the protests spreading, many garage front yard pumps have dried up and pumps with fuel left over have begun distribution. Texaco said 4 of its 12 terminals were substantially shut down, while Esso reported the same number of warehouses were affected.

As anger soared, drivers lined up. A week’s supply of fuel was sold in three days, and up to 3,000 gas stations had dried up by September 12, 2000. An independent gas station in Derby was selling gasoline for $11 a gallon.

The NHS is in a state of emergency for the first time in more than a decade. Doctors and health officials descended to picket lines to appeal for the lifting of the lockdown. The blood transfusion authorities said they were experiencing difficulties.

There was a panic buying at the supermarket. Sainsburys said the food will run out in a few days. Safeway started distributing bread and milk.

At one point, the Royal Mail announced that 36,000 vehicles were nearly exhausted and could only be supplied for one more day. More than 70 schools have been forced to close in some areas. Garbage collection is threatened and rail networks have been hit.

Drivers line up to get fuel in East London, September 16, 2000. Photo: Dan Chung/The Guardian

About 80 tankers and military drivers lined up to transport supplies for essential services as the government held crisis talks. Blair had emergency talks with the police and oil companies.

Labor’s popularity plummeted in polls as the Confederation of British Industry warns that companies are starting to cut production and lay off workers. The London Chamber of Commerce has warned British businesses are losing $250 million a day due to the crisis.

On September 14, the blockade was lifted by Stan Lo and other protesters followed. The government initially had to designate 300 gas stations to supply emergency services and essential personnel, but about 20% of the network is said to be up and running again within 48 hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/23/autumn-2000-fuel-shortages-uk-standstill-price-protest-panic-buying The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos