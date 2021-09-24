Energy crisis ‘worried’ Britain’s auto sector turns to electricity | business news





The Industry and Trade Organization has warned that the energy price crisis is “worried” for the UK auto sector to attract companies that make batteries and electric vehicles in the future.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said volatility is similar to what you see elsewhere, but is sending the wrong message to investors.

He said when Sky News revealed that Ford was getting closer to a decision on whether to build a new electricity transmission system at its Halewood plant in Merseyside.

Image: Ford could announce a significant UK investment in electrical technology this year with owners of Nissan and Vauxhall.

Automakers are now likely to hedge against short-term spikes in energy prices, but if prices continue to rise, costs could rise in the coming months.

This is exacerbating the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which is currently a major headache for the industry. The problem is expected to escalate into next year and has already taken a serious hit to production.

Pandemic-related closures are choking supplies at dozens of factories in countries like Vietnam, Taiwan and Malaysia where chips are produced.

This is causing temporary car plant shutdowns and cascading effects for small UK companies that supply other parts to car plants.

Auto workers are often paid during these suspensions under a mechanism called “time banking,” which allows employers to recoup more time over future periods.

SMMT expects to reduce the number of vehicles produced by 100,000 due to the chip shortage.

Vauxhall said this week that it is planning temporary shift cuts due to a manpower shortage that will affect more than 200 jobs at its Luton factory.

The energy price crisis isn’t an immediate headache, but adds to the UK’s other problems, including Brexit costs, business proportions and lack of skills.

Image: Mike Hawes sees potential buyers of electric vehicles being vigilant considering the recent surge in electricity prices.

“It’s a concern,” Hawes admitted.

This is partly because the industry’s energy prices are higher in the UK than in other countries, industry bodies say.

Automakers use a lot of energy, but they don’t get the discounts offered by “intensive” industries like the steel sector.

“This price volatility doesn’t send the right kind of message to investors,” Hawes said.

“It seems to be particularly volatile or extreme, not just in the UK.

“If you’re looking for two places to invest, looking at all the costs and knowing the price volatility, it doesn’t help when the background is already high energy costs.”

Hawes also pointed out the potential impact on consumers who may have to convince the industry to buy more electric vehicles, but may worry about the higher costs when comparing gasoline prices to car charging prices.

