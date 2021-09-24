



British troops are associated with the deaths of 86 children and more than 200 adult civilians during the civil war in Afghanistan, with an average of 2,380 in compensation for each killed, new figures show.

This information is recorded in the official Department of Defense (MoD) reward log obtained through a series of Freedom of Information Requests. According to data, the youngest civilian victim was three years old.

In one of the most serious incidents on record, in December 2009, $4,233.60 was awarded to a family after the deaths of four children who were accidentally shot dead.

Some of the payouts were less than a few hundred pounds. In February 2008, one family was paid 104.17 for confirmed deaths and property damage in the province of Helmand, while another family was paid 586.42 for the death of their 10-year-old son in December 2009.

The data was compiled by the Action Against Armed Violence (AOAV), which looked into the log to coincide with the climax of a chaotic airlift at Kabul airport with the withdrawal of western troops from Afghanistan last month.

Interest in civilian casualties in Afghanistan is rising again when the US acknowledges that 10 civilians, including seven children, were killed in a drone strike last month and are not militants from the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, said he had made a terrible mistake in his deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died.

Many events are recorded only briefly in British records. Study author Murray Jones said: This file is not easy to read. The banality of the language means that hundreds of tragic deaths, including dozens of children, are read like a list.

AOAV estimates that 20,390 civilians were killed or wounded by international and Afghan forces during the 20-year conflict, but that’s a third of the number killed by the Taliban and other rebels. A total of 457 British soldiers were also killed during this period.

Overall, compensation records show that the British military paid $688,000 for incidents involving 289 deaths between 2006 and 2013, which was the UK’s last year fighting in the UK, which is the average pay the Department of Defense paid per civilian death. That means the reward is 2,380.

The recorded payments also relate to operations involving the SAS, which are allegedly involved in the execution of civilians during the conflict. The family of three Afghan farmers accused of cold-blooded killings in 2012 received 3,634 people three weeks after the incident. The record describes the money as a grant to calm the local atmosphere. [sic].

In some cases, payments for property damage were greater than the amount recorded for loss of life. During 2009-10, the Department of Defense awarded damages of 873 for damaged cranes and 662 for the deaths of six donkeys walking to a rifle shooting range.

Payment data is one of the few ways to ascertain how many civilians were likely killed by British forces in Afghanistan.

British officials say efforts are being made routinely to minimize the impact of military operations on civilians. In other circumstances, however, Britain had only limited recognition. The Pentagon says there has been one civilian casualty in RAF bombing operations against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq during more than 10,000 missions since August 2014.

A Defense Department spokeswoman said the amount of compensation paid in each case was determined by a mix of local customs and practices as well as legal principles. Every civilian death is a tragedy and the UK always tries to minimize the risk of civilian casualties through a rigorous targeting process, he added, but cannot completely eliminate that risk.

The Pentagon previously reviewed allegations that the SAS was involved in further judicial executions and said there was insufficient evidence to support the prosecution.

